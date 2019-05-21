Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Herzogin Meghan - Die Geheimnisse hinter den neuen Hochzeitsbildern

21.05.2019 17:27 (Akt. 21.05.2019 17:27)
Harry und Meghan gaben sich am 19. Mai letzten Jahres das "Ja"-Wort.
Ein wundervoller Tag, der nicht nur Herzogin Meghan und Prinz Harry noch lange in Erinnerung bleiben wird, sondern der ganzen Welt.
Am 19. Mai 2018 besiegelten Harry und Meghan mit dem “Ja”-Wort ihre Liebe. An diesen märchenhaften Tag erinnert das Paar nun mit bisher unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen.

Die Bilder erschienen an ihrem ersten Hochzeitstag auf ihrem persönlichen Instagram-Account. Bei den Schnappschüssen handelt es sich um ganz spezielle Momentaufnahmen.

 

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

(Red.)

