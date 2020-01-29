Greta Thunberg schützt ihren Namen und "FFF" als Marke

Die junge Klimaaktivistin hat den Schutz ihres Namens und den ihrer Klimabewegung Fridays For Future als Marken beantragt. Beides werde ständig und ohne Zustimmung für kommerzielle Zwecke genutzt.

Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg hat den Schutz ihres Namens und den ihrer Klimabewegung Fridays For Future als Marken beantragt. Beides werde ständig und ohne Zustimmung für kommerzielle Zwecke genutzt, schrieb die 17-jährige Schwedin am Mittwoch auf Instagram: "Deshalb habe ich beantragt, meinen Namen, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet usw. als Marken registrieren zu lassen."