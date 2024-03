Grauwal-Sichtung im Atlantik: Art galt seit 200 Jahren als ausgestorben

©A gray whales is seen at Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur state, Mexico on March 27, 2021. - A reduction of contagions from COVID-19 has boosted whale watching tourism in Mexico. Each year hundreds of North Gray Whales travel thousands of miles from Alaska to the Baja California Peninsula breeding lagoons, part of El Vizcaino Gray Whale Sanctuary, a biosphere reserve and UNESCO World Heritage. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)