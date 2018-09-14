Frau bekommt Baby in fahrendem Auto

Alexis Swinney brachte ihr fünftes Kind im Auto auf dem Weg ins Krankenhaus gänzlich ohne ärztliche Hilfe auf die Welt. Die 25-jährige hielt ihren Mann an, die Geburt zu filmen.

Baby Nummer fünf hatte es besonders eilig: Zwar ist die Klinik nur zehn Minuten vom Haus der Swinney-Familie entfernt, aber das war dem Familien-Neuzuwachs offenbar bereits zuviel. Mama Alexis kniete sich kurzerhand auf den Beifahrersitz, und legte selbst Hand an, wie “tag24.de” berichtet. Ihren Mann wies sie an, die Geburt mitzufilmen.

Gesagt, getan: Der werdende Vater hielt via Kamera fest, wie seine Frau einen Sohn zur Welt brachte. Die anderen Kinder saßen ebenso im Auto, und verfolgten das Geschehen still mit. “Es war wirklich surreal”, sagte Swinney später zu “Inside Edition”, nachdem das Video der Geburt ging viral gegangen war. Zum Pressen sei ihr jedenfalls keine Zeit geblieben: “Mein Körper signalisierte mir: Das ist es, was passieren muss, und ich war nur ein Teil davon”. Ihre Kinder hätten nicht wirklich realisiert, was gerade geschehe.