Frau bekommt Baby in fahrendem Auto
Baby Nummer fünf hatte es besonders eilig: Zwar ist die Klinik nur zehn Minuten vom Haus der Swinney-Familie entfernt, aber das war dem Familien-Neuzuwachs offenbar bereits zuviel. Mama Alexis kniete sich kurzerhand auf den Beifahrersitz, und legte selbst Hand an, wie “tag24.de” berichtet. Ihren Mann wies sie an, die Geburt mitzufilmen.
Gesagt, getan: Der werdende Vater hielt via Kamera fest, wie seine Frau einen Sohn zur Welt brachte. Die anderen Kinder saßen ebenso im Auto, und verfolgten das Geschehen still mit. “Es war wirklich surreal”, sagte Swinney später zu “Inside Edition”, nachdem das Video der Geburt ging viral gegangen war. Zum Pressen sei ihr jedenfalls keine Zeit geblieben: “Mein Körper signalisierte mir: Das ist es, was passieren muss, und ich war nur ein Teil davon”. Ihre Kinder hätten nicht wirklich realisiert, was gerade geschehe.
Das Baby – es heißt übrigens Corbyn Hope – hat die Sturzgeburt gut überstanden.
There was something beyond special, about getting to deliver my own baby. No doctors or nurses, no lights, or busy people, no one interrupting a moment that should be the most special moments for families as they bring life into the world. The pain was there, but the joy and peace that followed in those minutes we got to spend alone with our sweet girl was more rewarding then anything I could have asked for. I honestly think that God allowed me to deliver safely in the car, instead of making it to the hospital, because He knew that my desire for a birth that was without interruption and full of hormones between baby and I, that desire was so deep. And something that the hospital just couldn’t provide for me. People are shocked and often apologize that I didn’t make it to the hospital. They don’t understand that I just experienced something unrivaled to anything I could have imagined. I witnessed my body take over and a baby be born into my hands. My body is not swollen, and I have no tears. I had my husband and children around me, and for 5 minutes, we embraced everything that happened without any interruption. Our family has preferred a unique chaos It was crazy. But it was Amazing. @birthtube @birthwithoutfear @gracedinbirth @mindfulbirthproject @empoweredbirthproject