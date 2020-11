Einen Tag vor historischer US-Wahl: Wer führt die letzte Supermacht?

Joe Biden oder Donald Trump - Wer wird der mächtigste Mann der Welt? ©AP ©(FILES)(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. - US President Donald Trump on October 26, 2020 taunted opponent Joe Biden for forgetting his name and calling him "George" just a week before the election. Trump, 74, has often accused Biden, 77, of being senile as the two candidates battle it out ahead of the November 3 vote. Joe Biden's habit of verbal gaffes reemerged on October 25, 2020 evening when he struggled to remember Trump's name as he addressed a virtual concert by TV link.He twice called his opponent "George" -- perhaps a reference to one of the Bush presidents. (Photos by Morry GASH and JIM WATSON / AFP)