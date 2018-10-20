Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Drillinge: Mutter zeigt After-Babybauch

20.10.2018 12:24 (Akt. 20.10.2018 12:24)
Gut einen Monat sind die Drillinge alt.
Maria aus Kopenhagen brachte vor gut einem Monat Drillinge zur Welt. Ihre Babykugel ist immer noch deutlich zu erkennen. Nun gesteht die gebürtige Norwegerin, sie sehne sich ihren alten Körper zurück.
Drillinge: Riesenbauch wird zum Internethit

Vor einem Monat brachte die Norwegerin Maria Drillinge zur Welt: Iben, Filip und Agnes. Ihre Schwangerschaft dokumentierte die 36-Jährige auf Instagram und zeigte dort ihren stetig wachsenden Bauch, mit dem sie schnell zu einem Internet-Star wurde.

Nun sind die Babys auf der Welt und die Norwegerin gibt Einblicke in das Familienleben mit Drillingen, erzählt von den Höhen und Tiefen und zeigt offen ihren After-Babybauch.
#postpartumbody ⠀ 4 weeks after the birth of my triplets. 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 ⠀ I still have a weird looking hanging belly, and I am a bit surprised it has not gotten smaller since my last picture three weeks ago. Kind of disappointing I must admit, and I am not too happy to share this picture. On the positive side the c-section scar doesn’t hurt anymore, and in the last two days I’ve almost felt like myself again! Except for this heavy sagging belly that is. 😆 I’ve been waiting for some belly bands that were shipped from the US several weeks ago, and they will finally arrive tomorrow. Can’t wait to try them on and see if they have any effect! ⠀ ⠀ #triplets #postpartum #impatient

