Drillinge: Mutter zeigt After-Babybauch
Vor einem Monat brachte die Norwegerin Maria Drillinge zur Welt: Iben, Filip und Agnes. Ihre Schwangerschaft dokumentierte die 36-Jährige auf Instagram und zeigte dort ihren stetig wachsenden Bauch, mit dem sie schnell zu einem Internet-Star wurde.
Nun sind die Babys auf der Welt und die Norwegerin gibt Einblicke in das Familienleben mit Drillingen, erzählt von den Höhen und Tiefen und zeigt offen ihren After-Babybauch.
October 15, 2018 – Today was my original due date! 🌸 Of course it was never an option to go to 40 weeks once we found out there were triplets. Imagine me having these three inside my belly! 😆😅😂 ⠀ We celebrated the day by removing Iben’s feeding tube, which means that we are now officially released from the hospital. 👏🏼🙌🏼👊🏼 ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #triplets #tripletmom #tripletsofinstagram
#postpartumbody ⠀ 4 weeks after the birth of my triplets. 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 ⠀ I still have a weird looking hanging belly, and I am a bit surprised it has not gotten smaller since my last picture three weeks ago. Kind of disappointing I must admit, and I am not too happy to share this picture. On the positive side the c-section scar doesn’t hurt anymore, and in the last two days I’ve almost felt like myself again! Except for this heavy sagging belly that is. 😆 I’ve been waiting for some belly bands that were shipped from the US several weeks ago, and they will finally arrive tomorrow. Can’t wait to try them on and see if they have any effect! ⠀ ⠀ #triplets #postpartum #impatient
