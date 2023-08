Donald Trump: Der erste US-Präsident, der aus dem Gefängnis heraus, regiert?

©Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits next to his attorney Todd Blanche as he faces charges before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya that he orchestrated a plot to try to overturn his 2020 election loss, at federal court in Washington, U.S. August 3, 2023 in a courtroom sketch. At far left is U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg Trump musste vor Gericht erscheinen. ©Dana Verkouteren via AP