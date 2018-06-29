Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
VN Highspeed Webmail VOLMobil Job Immo Auto Anzeiger |
Anmelden

Welt-News

Die Sonne schleudert Fackeln zur Erde

3 Kommentare
29.06.2018 09:10 (Akt. 29.06.2018 10:06)
Könnte Kommunikation und Technologien auf der Erde stören
Könnte Kommunikation und Technologien auf der Erde stören ©NASA
Eine Sonde des Solar Dynamics Observatory hat einen neuen "koronalen Massenauswurf" der Sonne aufgenommen und ihn auf Instagram veröffentlicht.
Totale Sonnenfinsternis 2017
Bilder eines Sonnensturms

Der solare Ausbruch soll zwischen dem 12. und dem 14. Juni erfolgte- Er könnte durch den von ihm ausgelösten Magnetsturm Technologien auf der Erde stören, berichtet das Nachrichtenportal “Sputnuk Deutschland”.

Hier schickt die Sonne Eruptionen weit ins All:

Loch in der Sonne

Bereits Ende Mai hatte die US-Weltraumbehörde Nasa ein Video von der Sonne veröffentlicht, das ein koronales Loch auf dem Stern zeigte.

Fill 1Created with Sketch. zurück zur Startseite
  • VOL.AT
  • Welt-News
  • Die Sonne schleudert Fackeln zur Erde
    • Kommentare
    Kommentar melden
    Grund der Meldung
    • Werbung
    • Verstoß gegen Nutzungsbedingungen
    • Persönliche Daten veröffentlicht
    Noch 1000 Zeichen
    VOL.AT ©2018