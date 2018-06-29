Die Sonne schleudert Fackeln zur Erde
Der solare Ausbruch soll zwischen dem 12. und dem 14. Juni erfolgte- Er könnte durch den von ihm ausgelösten Magnetsturm Technologien auf der Erde stören, berichtet das Nachrichtenportal “Sputnuk Deutschland”.
Hier schickt die Sonne Eruptionen weit ins All:
The heat is on ! Our Solar Dynamics Observatory satellite captured a relatively small – see the Earth inset for scale – prominence hovering over the Sun’s surface on June 12-14 before breaking off into space. Prominences are clouds of solar material suspended above the Sun’s surface by the solar magnetic field – the same complex magnetism that drives solar events like flares and coronal mass ejections. The solar material in the prominence streams along the Sun’s magnetic field lines before it thins out and gradually breaks away from the solar surface. Credit: NASA/SDO #nasa #space #sun #solar #sdo #light #earth #solarsystem #science #video #ultraviolet #uv #uvlight #picoftheday
Loch in der Sonne
Bereits Ende Mai hatte die US-Weltraumbehörde Nasa ein Video von der Sonne veröffentlicht, das ein koronales Loch auf dem Stern zeigte.
Our Sun-watching satellite saw a coronal hole rotate toward Earth on May 16-18 Coronal holes (which are perfectly normal) are areas of open magnetic field from which high-speed solar wind streams into space. https://t.co/cFAL5DcyK2 pic.twitter.com/KX0YGO4wUr
— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) 22. Mai 2018