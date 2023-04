Das ist die beste Köchin der Welt

©(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 01, 2014, Mexican chef Elena Reygadas smiles during a interview in her restaurant "Rosetta" in Mexico City. - Mexican chef Elena Reygadas has been voted the best female chef of 2023 by the "50 Best" group, one of the world's leading gastronomic lists, according to a statement released on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Ronaldo SCHEMIDT / AFP)