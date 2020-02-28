Coronavirus: Radprofi Brändle in Quarantäne
Das Hotel in Abu Dhabi, in dem sich unter anderem der Vorarlberger Radsport-Profi Matthias Brändle befindet, ist derzeit vollständig abgeriegelt. Der Grund: Zwei italienische Betreuer in dem Hotel wurden positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet.
Neben Matthias Brändle sind auch Patrick Konrad, Gregor Mühlberger und Marco Haller aus Österreich im Hotel in Quarantäne.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
We are coming with a message of peace and friendship, a team open to all , commited to building bridges😀 Think this picture describes our mission pretty well 😉 An Israeli cyclingteam which first time races in the biggest Race of the middle east @theuaetourofficial , pretty special feeling and proud to be part of @israelcyclingacademy #greatracing #wellorganized #placetobe
(APA / Red.)