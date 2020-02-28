Coronavirus: Radprofi Brändle in Quarantäne

Der Vorarlberger Radprofi Matthias Brändle ist derzeit wegen des Coronavirus in Quarantäne.

Das Hotel in Abu Dhabi, in dem sich unter anderem der Vorarlberger Radsport-Profi Matthias Brändle befindet, ist derzeit vollständig abgeriegelt. Der Grund: Zwei italienische Betreuer in dem Hotel wurden positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet.