Coronavirus: Radprofi Brändle in Quarantäne

28.02.2020 17:50 (Akt. 28.02.2020 17:50)
Der Vorarlberger Radprofi Matthias Brändle ist derzeit wegen des Coronavirus in Quarantäne.
Das Hotel in Abu Dhabi, in dem sich unter anderem der Vorarlberger Radsport-Profi Matthias Brändle befindet, ist derzeit vollständig abgeriegelt. Der Grund: Zwei italienische Betreuer in dem Hotel wurden positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet.

Neben Matthias Brändle sind auch Patrick Konrad, Gregor Mühlberger und Marco Haller aus Österreich im Hotel in Quarantäne.

(APA / Red.)

