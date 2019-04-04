Britney Spears wurde in eine psychiatrische Klinik eingeliefert
Grund hierfür soll die Belastung durch die Erkrankung ihres Vaters Jamie Spears sein. Wie „TMZ“ berichtet, soll Britney bereits seit einer Woche in der Klinik sein und insgesamt 30 Tage dort behandelt werden.
Spears sagt Show ab
Bereits im Jänner sprach die Sängerin in einem Instagram-Post über die schwere Krankheit ihres Vaters: “Vor einigen Monaten wurde mein Vater in ein Krankenhaus eingeliefert und wäre fast gestorben. Wir sind alle so froh darüber, dass er es lebend wieder heraus geschafft hat, aber er hat noch einen langen Weg vor sich.”
Aus diesem Grund sagte Spears ihre geplante Show “Domination” ab. Sie möchte ihre ganze Konzentration und ihre Energie in dieser Zeit alleine ihrer Familie zubringen. “Ich hab mich so auf die Show und euch alle gefreut, es bricht mir das Herz die Show absagen zu müssen. Aber Familie kommt nun mal an erster Stelle.”
I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.