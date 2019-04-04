Britney Spears wurde in eine psychiatrische Klinik eingeliefert

Britney Spears soll sich laut „TMZ“ in eine psychiatrische Klinik begeben haben.

Grund hierfür soll die Belastung durch die Erkrankung ihres Vaters Jamie Spears sein. Wie „TMZ“ berichtet, soll Britney bereits seit einer Woche in der Klinik sein und insgesamt 30 Tage dort behandelt werden.

Spears sagt Show ab

Bereits im Jänner sprach die Sängerin in einem Instagram-Post über die schwere Krankheit ihres Vaters: “Vor einigen Monaten wurde mein Vater in ein Krankenhaus eingeliefert und wäre fast gestorben. Wir sind alle so froh darüber, dass er es lebend wieder heraus geschafft hat, aber er hat noch einen langen Weg vor sich.”