Bodenturnerin sorgt mit "Black Excellence" für Hit im Internet
In den sozialen Netzen wurde die Performance zum Hit.
Im Wettbewerb setzte die Studentin auf eine Choreographie mit Musik von ausschließlich schwarzen Künstlern wie Missy Elliot, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé und Tupac Shakur. Nia Dennis turnt für die UCLA, eine große Universität in Los Angeles, und feierte mit ihrer Performance nicht nur ihren Sport, sondern auch die schwarze Popkultur.
Representing the culture with music by @kendricklamar @Beyonce @MissyElliott @souljaboy @theestallion @2PAC. pic.twitter.com/azFsMiy7Ca— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 24, 2021
In den Videos fällt neben Nias Performance vor allem auch eins auf: Ihre Teamkollegen, die sie vom Rand aus anfeuern und mittanzen.
Everyone on the sidelines like doing the dance themselves makes me so happy because I was that girl when I did competition dance. You stand in the wings and do your friend’s dance while they do LOL— Sam (@saam_brownn) January 24, 2021
Auch Stars wie Missy Elliot oder die weltbeste Turnerin Simone Biles zeigen sich begeistert.
Snappin🔥— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 24, 2021
okay @DennisNia do the damn thing girl 🔥 this was so fun to watch! keep killing it! https://t.co/eDntwMpC4R— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 24, 2021
(Red.)