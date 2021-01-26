AA
Bodenturnerin sorgt mit "Black Excellence" für Hit im Internet

26.01.2021 10:07 (Akt. 26.01.2021 10:07)
Studentin sorgt mit Performance im Bodenturnen für Begeisterung.
Studentin sorgt mit Performance im Bodenturnen für Begeisterung.
Eine Welle der Begeisterung löste die US-Turnerin Nia Dennis mit ihrer Choreographie im Bodenturnen aus.

In den sozialen Netzen wurde die Performance zum Hit.

Im Wettbewerb setzte die Studentin auf eine Choreographie mit Musik von ausschließlich schwarzen Künstlern wie Missy Elliot, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé und Tupac Shakur. Nia Dennis turnt für die UCLA, eine große Universität in Los Angeles, und feierte mit ihrer Performance nicht nur ihren Sport, sondern auch die schwarze Popkultur.

In den Videos fällt neben Nias Performance vor allem auch eins auf: Ihre Teamkollegen, die sie vom Rand aus anfeuern und mittanzen.

Auch Stars wie Missy Elliot oder die weltbeste Turnerin Simone Biles zeigen sich begeistert.

(Red.)

