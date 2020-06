Antike römische Stadt gibt im Radarbild Geheimnisse preis

©This undated handout photo released on June 4, 2020 by the University of Cambridge shows a slice of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) data from the Roman city of Falerii Novi, near Rome, Italy, revealing the outlines of the town's buildings. - Scientists have unveiled for the first time the contours of an ancient city north of Rome, and all they needed was a quad bike and a radar gun. The splendour of long-buried Falerii Novi in the Tiber River valley, in other words, was revealed without overturning a single stone. Instead, researchers from the University of Cambridge and the University of Ghent in Belgium used ground penetrating radars and satellite navigation to create sophisticated 3-D images of the once-lost town. (Photo by Handout and L. Verdonck / University of Cambridge / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / L. VERDONCK / UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - THIS PHOTO IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY AFP / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY PHINEAS RUECKERT