Gemeinden in Belluno nach Erdrutsch in Italien isoliert

Italy continues to be under heavy weather. After a landslide in the Dolomites province Belluno several communities are isolated. The electricity and water supply is interrupted. Rescue teams from across the region are deployed to liberate the streets, Italian media reported. The schools remained closed.

“The situation is dramatic, whole villages are left without electricity, there are no roads, you have to clear the streets and rebuild them immediately,” said Veneto Region President Luca Zaia. The level of the rivers Brenta and Piave is closely examined. The level of the Po river rose by 2.5 meters in the last 24 hours due to the fierce rules. The Farmers’ Association Coldiretti lamented damages in the millions in agriculture.

Difficult is still the situation in Liguria. The access road to the renowned luxury seaside resort of Portofino is still severely damaged after the storms of recent days and not passable. The village is without gas. Heavy rainfall also affected Sicily. In Sciacca, in the Sicilian province of Agrigento, several houses were isolated after floods and landslides.

Heavy rain also affects violin production. Hurricanes and heavy rain have devastated a considerable part of the Paneveggio forest in the Dolomite community of San Martino di Castrozza, in the eastern province of Trento. Here are firs whose wood is particularly suitable for the construction of musical instruments.

“Precipitation has softened the ground, winds at a speed of 200 km / h have destroyed entire parts of the forest,” said forest ranger Paolo Kovac. The damage is enormous. “We will have to wait two centuries to get valuable wood suitable for the production of instruments, and in 40 years we may have a young forest,” Kovac said.