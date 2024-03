Erneute Preiserhöhung bei Ryanair erwartet

Schon im Herbst kündigte Ryanair an, einige Winterflüge zu streichen, da die Auslieferung neuer Boeing-Flugzeuge verzögert war. ©Adrian DENNIS / AFP ©Michael OÕLeary, CEO of Irish budget airline Ryanair, gives a press conference in Budapest, Hungary on September 13, 2022. - Hungary had slapped a fine on Irish airline Ryanair in August 2022 for passing on to customers the cost of a special tax that Budapest has imposed on some companies in response to surging inflation. (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP)