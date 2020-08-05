Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Eishockey

Carolina schafft Aufstieg in Play-off-Hauptrunde der NHL

5.08.2020 10:19 (Akt. 5.08.2020 10:20)
Die Hurricanes besiegten die Rangers ©APA (AFP/Getty)
Die Carolina Hurricanes haben als erstes Team die Play-off-Qualifikation der nordamerikanischen Eishockey-Liga NHL gemeistert. Die Hurricanes besiegten am Dienstag beim Turnier in Toronto die New York Rangers mit 4:1 und entschieden die "Best of five"-Serie mit 3:0 für sich.

Die Mannschaft von Trainer Rod Brind'Amour trifft nun auf eine der vier Top-Mannschaften der Eastern Conference (Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals), die sich die Setzung für die erste Hauptrunde ausspielen.

Gute Chancen auf den Aufstieg haben auch die New York Islanders, die gegen die Florida Panthers mit 2:0 führen, und die Calgary Flames (2:1 gegen Winnipeg Jets).

Play-off-Ergebnisse der NHL vom Dienstag - Qualifikationsrunde (best of five):

In Edmonton (Western Conference):

Nashville Predators - Arizona Coyotes (mit Grabner) 4:2 - Stand in der Serie: 1:1

Winnipeg Jets - Calgary Flames 2:6 - Stand 1:2

Vancouver Canucks - Minnesota Wild 4:3 - Stand 1:1

In Toronto (Eastern Conference):

New York Islanders - Florida Panthers 4:2 - Stand 2:0

Toronto Maple Leafs - Columbus Blue Jackets 3:0 - Stand 1:1

New York Rangers - Carolina Hurricanes 1:4 - Endstand 0:3

Round Robin der bereits für das Play-off-Achtelfinale qualifizierten Teams - Eastern Conference: Tampa Bay Lightning - Washington Capitals 3:2. n.P.

(APA)

