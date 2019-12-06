Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Arizona mit Grabner stoppte Flyers-Erfolgslauf

6.12.2019 09:11 (Akt. 6.12.2019 09:11)
Die Arizona Coyotes mit Michael Grabner haben in der National Hockey League (NHL) den Erfolgslauf der Philadelphia Flyers gestoppt. Matchwinner beim 3:1-Erfolg am Donnerstag war Phil Kessel mit zwei Powerplay-Toren, sein Teamkollege Michael Grabner blieb hingegen zum fünften Mal in Serie ohne Scorerpunkt. Michael Raffl fehlte bei den Flyers wegen seines am Dienstag erlittenen Fingerbruchs.

Mit dem Erfolg - der neunte in den elf jüngsten Auswärtsspielen - übernahm Arizona erstmals seit Oktober 2015 die Führung in der Pacific Division. Philadelphia ging indes nach fünf Siegen wieder einmal als Verlierer vom Eis.

Ergebnisse National Hockey League (NHL) vom Donnerstag: Philadelphia Flyers (ohne Raffl/verletzt) - Arizona Coyotes (mit Grabner) 1:3, Tampa Bay Lightning - Minnesota Wild 4:5, Dallas Stars - Winnipeg Jets 3:2 n.V., Columbus Blue Jackets - New York Rangers 2:3, Carolina Hurricanes - San Jose Sharks 3:2 n.P., Calgary Flames - Buffalo Sabres 4:3, Boston Bruins - Chicago Blackhawks 3:4 n.V., Montreal Canadiens - Colorado Avalanche 2:3, New York Islanders - Vegas Golden Knights 3:2 n.V.

(APA)

