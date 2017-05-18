Wow! Diese Beine sind 63 Jahre alt

Die hÃ¼bsche Blondine aus unserem Video hat auch mit 63 Jahren noch einen Mega-Body und steht ihren jungen Kolleginnen in nichts nach. Im Video erfahrt ihr, um wen es sich handelt!
Jungbrunnen im Garten?
Christie Brinkley ziert schon in den 1970er-Jahren das Cover der Sport Illustrated. UnlÃ¤ngst hat sie sich erneut fÃ¼r die Fitness-Zeitschrift ablichten lassen. Die erfolgreiche Unternehmerin geht locker als Mitte DreiÃŸig durch und scheint einen Jungbrunnen im Garten stehen zu haben.
Missing that sky, water, and especially that little Sailor! Check out her spread for @si_swimsuit at si.com/Sailor #luckyhouse #parrotcay #t&school
We shot till he sun set below the horizon, then we waded thru the tourquoise water to the shore where I surprised the crew with my delicious @bellissimaprosecco waiting for them on the white sand shore with white lychees floating in each flute to toast our talented photographer @emmanuellehauguel and her wonderful crew, our great video crew, and @mj_day for her positivity creativity support and the amount of love she pours into everyone around her! And my beautiful daughters who make me proud every day with their beautiful hearts! I’ll drink to that any day! Cheers!
