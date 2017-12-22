Wegen Tampon: US-Model verliert beide Beine
Wasser erlitt 2012 ein Toxisches Schocksyndrom (TSS). Dabei handelt es sich um eine bakterielle Infektion, die durch einen Tampon ausgelöst wurde, der zu lange im Körper bleibt. Die damals 24-jährige bekam einen Herzinfarkt und musste ins künstliches Koma versetzt werden. Ein Wundbrand befiel Hände und Füße des Models, woraufhin ihr rechtes Bein unterhalb des Knies amputiert werden musste.
“Es gibt nichts, was ich dagegen tun könnte”
Im Juni 2015 machte das Model in einer Zeitschrift auf ihre Krankheitsgeschichte aufmerksam. Erst kürzlich veröffentlichte sie wieder einen Artikel und offenbarte, dass ihr nun auch das linke Bein amputiert werden muss. “Es gibt nichts, was ich dagegen tun könnte”, so die 29-jährige.
Dennoch lässt sich Wasser nicht entmutigen und will andere Frauen auf diese Krankheit aufmerksam machen. Das Toxische Schocksyndrom tritt bei einem von 200.000 Menschen zwar eher selten auf, tritt es jedoch auf, kann es tödlich verlaufen. Wasser macht auch die Tampon-Hersteller dafür verantwortlich. Die Materialien würden eine Ausbreitung von Bakterien begünstigen.
Thank you @instylemagazine for the interview and for allowing me to use my voice to educate and bring more awareness to TSS. Hopefully this interview will inspire anyone doubting themselves or their situation, and to give them faith and to help them believe (link in my bio) #itsnotrareitsreal #anythingispossible // photo by my ❤️ @camraface
HUGE shoutout to my amazing Mommy @pamelareneecook ❤️ I️ thank you from the bottom of my heart for being next to me every step of the way. You always answer and try and give advice when needed. You’re the first heartbeat I️ ever heard & the reason I️ know how to love as deeply as I️ do. Thank you for being so amazing day in and day out you’re my best friend & I love you so much
(Red.)