Wegen Tampon: US-Model verliert beide Beine

Dem amerikanischen Model Lauren Wasser musste wegen eines Toxischen Schocksyndroms bereits der rechte Unterschenkel amputiert werden. Nun droht ihr auch der Verlust des linken Beines. Schuld daran ist ein Tampon.

“Es gibt nichts, was ich dagegen tun könnte”

Im Juni 2015 machte das Model in einer Zeitschrift auf ihre Krankheitsgeschichte aufmerksam. Erst kürzlich veröffentlichte sie wieder einen Artikel und offenbarte, dass ihr nun auch das linke Bein amputiert werden muss. “Es gibt nichts, was ich dagegen tun könnte”, so die 29-jährige.