Wegen Tampon: US-Model verliert beide Beine

22.12.2017 09:16 (Akt. 22.12.2017 10:17)
2015 musste Lauren Wasser bereits das rechte Bein amputiert werden.
2015 musste Lauren Wasser bereits das rechte Bein amputiert werden. ©Instagram
Dem amerikanischen Model Lauren Wasser musste wegen eines Toxischen Schocksyndroms bereits der rechte Unterschenkel amputiert werden. Nun droht ihr auch der Verlust des linken Beines. Schuld daran ist ein Tampon.
Model verliert Bein wegen Tampons

Wasser erlitt 2012 ein Toxisches Schocksyndrom (TSS). Dabei handelt es sich um eine bakterielle Infektion, die durch einen Tampon ausgelöst wurde, der zu lange im Körper bleibt. Die damals 24-jährige bekam einen Herzinfarkt und musste ins künstliches Koma versetzt werden. Ein Wundbrand befiel Hände und Füße des Models, woraufhin ihr rechtes Bein unterhalb des Knies amputiert werden musste.

“Es gibt nichts, was ich dagegen tun könnte”

Im Juni 2015 machte das Model in einer Zeitschrift auf ihre Krankheitsgeschichte aufmerksam. Erst kürzlich veröffentlichte sie wieder einen Artikel und offenbarte, dass ihr nun auch das linke Bein amputiert werden muss. “Es gibt nichts, was ich dagegen tun könnte”, so die 29-jährige.

Dennoch lässt sich Wasser nicht entmutigen und will andere Frauen auf diese Krankheit aufmerksam machen. Das Toxische Schocksyndrom tritt bei einem von 200.000 Menschen zwar eher selten auf, tritt es jedoch auf, kann es tödlich verlaufen. Wasser macht auch die Tampon-Hersteller dafür verantwortlich. Die Materialien würden eine Ausbreitung von Bakterien begünstigen.

Rise & Grind ✌#mondaymotivation

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Lauren Wasser (@theimpossiblemuse) am

(Red.)

