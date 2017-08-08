  1. VOL.AT
  3. Wahre Kunstwerke: Diesen Lippen folgen Millionen

Akt.:
Wow! Diese Lippen sind wahre Kunstwerke. Jazmina Daniel, Makeup-Artist aus Australien, zaubert ausgefallene, detaillierte Lippendesigns. So malt die Künstlerin Beyonce, Rihanna, Harry Potter, Dory aus “Findet Nemo” oder auch den Todesstern aus “Star Wars” auf ihren Mund.

Mittlerweile lebt Jazmina Daniel in Los Angeles und hat über 1,3 Millionne Abonnenten auf Instagram. Ihr Talent scheint sich auszuzahlen, der amerikanische Beautyriese “Cover-Girl” verkündete vor kurzem, mit der Künstlerin zusammenarbeiten zu wollen.

Hier könnt ihr die Kunstwerke von Daniel bestaunen:

Holo goodness Tutorial will be up tomorrow! Nails by @dippycownails #lipart #holographic

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) am

@pete.motion blessed my Finding Dory lip art Thanks so much! #findingdory #lipart #petemotion

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) am

Lip art inspired by my 'Aurora Borealis' @secret.wood ring Check them out, their designs are pure works of art! #mysecretwood

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) am

Did this ages ago wasn't happy with it don't even know what it is! What should I call it? #lipart #missjazminad

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) am

Lip Art Inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ☄️#starwars #gorogue #lucasfilms #disney #lipart

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) am

