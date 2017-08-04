Viele Frauen leiden an dieser Krankheit und wissen es nicht

Die Krankheit dieser jungen Engländerin lässt ihren Bauch stark anschwellen. Das Krasse ist: Jede zehnte Frau leidet darunter, ohne es zu wissen. Thessy Kouzoukas hat ein Vorher-Nachher-Foto auf Instagram gepostet. Es zeigt, wie sehr ihr Bauch angeschwollen ist. Endometriose ist nur schwer zu entdecken.
This is quite shocking to people. This is me. This is endometriosis. I never intended to share these photos hence why I’m naked, but my god I can’t believe the amount of DM’s I’ve received from girls who have endo too and feel alone. The left is my stomach 3 weeks after a ruptured cyst (5 weeks ago). The right is me now, on a drug called “synarel” that has stopped all my hormones and sent me into menopause at the age of 27. My upcoming trip to Greece along with this drug is in hopes to get me prepped and in the best condition both physically and mentally for an operation I’m receiving in late August. Endo is no joke. I’ll be operated on for 7+ hours and hospitalised for a week. Please, spread the word about endo. And If you know anyone with bad period pain PLEASE tell them to get checked for this. And to my girls with endo.. you’re not alone ❤️
Viele Frauen glauben, dass es sich nur um Regelschmerzen handelt. Bei Endometriose handelt es sich um eine meist gutartige Wucherung der Gebärmutterschleimhaut. Gefährlich wird es, wenn die Zysten im Bauchraum platzen.
