  1. VOL.AT
    2.  
  2. Gesundheit
    3.  
  3. Viele Frauen leiden an dieser Krankheit und wissen es nicht

Viele Frauen leiden an dieser Krankheit und wissen es nicht

Thessy wollte mit dem Posting auf die Krankheit aufmerksam machen.
Thessy wollte mit dem Posting auf die Krankheit aufmerksam machen. - © Instagram.com/thessy.k/
Thessy Kouzoukas aus England hat jetzt mit einem Posting auf eine Krankheit aufmerksam gemacht, unter der viele Frauen leiden.

Die Krankheit dieser jungen Engländerin lässt ihren Bauch stark anschwellen. Das Krasse ist: Jede zehnte Frau leidet darunter, ohne es zu wissen. Thessy Kouzoukas hat ein Vorher-Nachher-Foto auf Instagram gepostet. Es zeigt, wie sehr ihr Bauch angeschwollen ist. Endometriose ist nur schwer zu entdecken.

This is quite shocking to people. This is me. This is endometriosis. I never intended to share these photos hence why I’m naked, but my god I can’t believe the amount of DM’s I’ve received from girls who have endo too and feel alone. The left is my stomach 3 weeks after a ruptured cyst (5 weeks ago). The right is me now, on a drug called “synarel” that has stopped all my hormones and sent me into menopause at the age of 27. My upcoming trip to Greece along with this drug is in hopes to get me prepped and in the best condition both physically and mentally for an operation I’m receiving in late August. Endo is no joke. I’ll be operated on for 7+ hours and hospitalised for a week. Please, spread the word about endo. And If you know anyone with bad period pain PLEASE tell them to get checked for this. And to my girls with endo.. you’re not alone ❤️

11.4k Likes, 1,143 Comments – Thessy Kouzoukas (@thessy.k) on Instagram: “This is quite shocking to people. This is me. This is endometriosis. I never intended to share…”

Viele Frauen glauben, dass es sich nur um Regelschmerzen handelt. Bei Endometriose handelt es sich um eine meist gutartige Wucherung der Gebärmutterschleimhaut. Gefährlich wird es, wenn die Zysten im Bauchraum platzen.

Instagram post by Thessy Kouzoukas * Jul 26, 2017 at 4:58am UTC

10.9k Likes, 545 Comments – Thessy Kouzoukas (@thessy.k) on Instagram: “As you all know, I was scheduled to leave for Greece this Sunday. I owe it to you guys to let you…”

 

Feeling so good

Zurück zur STARTSEITE
Leserreporter
Bild an VOL.AT schicken



Aktuelle News

04.08.17 - Rappenlochschlucht ist wieder ... +++ 04.08.17 - 123 Vorarlberger Asylberechtig... +++ 04.08.17 - Neue VVV-Mobilitätskarte auf W... +++ 04.08.17 - Haft nach tödlichem Verkehrsun... +++ 04.08.17 - Altach trifft im Europa-League... +++ 04.08.17 - Verschärfungen bei Staatsbürge... +++ 04.08.17 - „Sie steuern nun auf eine Zuku... +++ 04.08.17 - Schwerer Unfall in Bludenz: Pk... +++ 04.08.17 - Missbrauch: Opfer klagen Teena... +++ 03.08.17 - "Sauerkraut, Durst und Prost!"... +++ 03.08.17 - Vorarlberger Fußballfans auf d... +++ 03.08.17 - Schweizer Hanfzigaretten: Noch... +++ 03.08.17 - Parkplatzmangel der Messe Dorn... +++ 03.08.17 - Doppelmayr eröffnete erste Dre... +++ 03.08.17 - Lotto-Sologewinn mit 4,2 Milli... +++
0Kommentare

Herzlichen Dank für Ihren Kommentar - dieser wird nach einer Prüfung von uns freigeschaltet. Beachten Sie, dass dies gerade an Wochenenden etwas länger dauern kann. Kommentare von registrierten Usern werden sofort freigeschaltet - hier registrieren!

noch 1000 Zeichen
Jetzt meistgelesen auf VOL.AT
Werbung