Viele Frauen leiden an dieser Krankheit und wissen es nicht

Die Krankheit dieser jungen Engländerin lässt ihren Bauch stark anschwellen. Das Krasse ist: Jede zehnte Frau leidet darunter, ohne es zu wissen. Thessy Kouzoukas hat ein Vorher-Nachher-Foto auf Instagram gepostet. Es zeigt, wie sehr ihr Bauch angeschwollen ist. Endometriose ist nur schwer zu entdecken.

Viele Frauen glauben, dass es sich nur um Regelschmerzen handelt. Bei Endometriose handelt es sich um eine meist gutartige Wucherung der Gebärmutterschleimhaut. Gefährlich wird es, wenn die Zysten im Bauchraum platzen.

