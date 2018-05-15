Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Vater im Krankenhaus! Schock für Meghan Markle kurz vor der Hochzeit

15.05.2018 11:40 (Akt. 15.05.2018 11:40)
spot on news
Meghan Markles Vater soll vor Sechs Tagen in ein Krankenhaus eingeliefert worden sein. Das deutete der Kensington Palast in einem Statement an.
Riesen Schock für Meghan Markle! Ihr Vater Thomas hat einen Herzinfarkt erlitten und wird offenbar auch nicht an der Trauung am 19. Mai teilnehmen. Das deutete der Kensington Palast am Montagabend in einem Statement an.

“Es ist ein extrem persönlicher Moment für Frau Markle in den Tagen vor ihrer Hochzeit. Sie und Prinz Harry bitten um Verständnis und Respekt für ihre und Herrn Markles schwierige Situation. Wer wird Meghan nun zum Altar führen?

