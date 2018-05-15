Vater im Krankenhaus! Schock für Meghan Markle kurz vor der Hochzeit
Riesen Schock für Meghan Markle! Ihr Vater Thomas hat einen Herzinfarkt erlitten und wird offenbar auch nicht an der Trauung am 19. Mai teilnehmen. Das deutete der Kensington Palast am Montagabend in einem Statement an.
“Es ist ein extrem persönlicher Moment für Frau Markle in den Tagen vor ihrer Hochzeit. Sie und Prinz Harry bitten um Verständnis und Respekt für ihre und Herrn Markles schwierige Situation. Wer wird Meghan nun zum Altar führen?
When two people are meant for each other, nothing can ever tear them apart. So excited for the #harryandmeghan big day. ….. ….. Where will you be watching #Royalwedding from? Comment your location (country) below … — ⛔ Commenters of rude comments, offensive and hate speech will be permanently BLOCKED…❌ ———- Follow @meghan_harry_news in the build up to the royal wedding for all the latest news. .. .. .. … … … … … … … … #meghanMarkle #princeharry #royalwedding #britishroyalfamily #royal #couplesgoal #kateMiddleton #britishroyal #duchessofcambridge #accolade #hrmqueenelizabeth #Fashion #love #travel #England #nyc #kingfelipe #princecharles #truelove #london #windsor #awesome #jj #england #beauty #losangeles