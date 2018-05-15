Vater im Krankenhaus! Schock für Meghan Markle kurz vor der Hochzeit

Meghan Markles Vater soll vor Sechs Tagen in ein Krankenhaus eingeliefert worden sein. Das deutete der Kensington Palast in einem Statement an.

Riesen Schock für Meghan Markle! Ihr Vater Thomas hat einen Herzinfarkt erlitten und wird offenbar auch nicht an der Trauung am 19. Mai teilnehmen. Das deutete der Kensington Palast am Montagabend in einem Statement an.