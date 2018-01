Türkei fordert von Russland und dem Iran Stopp der Offensive in Idlib

The loss of #Sinjar will make resupply for insurgents at #Hama – #Khanaser – #Aleppo route more complicated. Soon, “rebels” will have two choices: 1. To pull back forces in N- #Hama+near #Khanaser (marked on map) or 2. The encirclement and total destruction by #SAA. #Syria pic.twitter.com/GhvChmuIW0

