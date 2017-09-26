  1. VOL.AT
  US-Sportstars knien bei der Hymne - Trump ist schuld

US-Sportstars knien bei der Hymne – Trump ist schuld

Als hätte der US-Präsident Donald Trump nicht schon mit genug Gegenspielern zu kämpfen, hat er sich nun neue geschaffen. Im Lauf des vergangenen Wochenendes attackierte Trump US-Stars aus Football und Basketball.

Binnen weniger Stunden brachte er mit seinen Twitter-Zeichen im ganzen Land verehrte Nationalhelden gegen sich auf und dürfte es sich auch mit deren zahlreichen Fans verscherzt haben.

Trump forderte, Sportstars, die sich “respektlos” verhalten, zu feuern.

