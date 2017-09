“The Atlas Of Beauty” – Schönheit kennt keine Ethnizität

Natia, from Tbilisi, Georgia, studies Law and wishes to become a criminalist. She told me that her dream is to work for the FBI someday. In the meantime she already gained a scholarship and works in this coffee shop for a living. #TheAtlasOfBeauty #AroundTheWorld #Tbilisi #Georgia

