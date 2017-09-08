TGIF – 10 Songs für einen guten Start ins Wochenende

1. Five more hours – Deorro, Chris Brown (2017)

“This right here is my type of party. 5 more hours, we’re just getting started.”

Diese Elektro-House Hymne zum mitsingen darf auf keiner Playlist fehlen.

2. This Is What You Came For – Rihanna, Calvin Harris (2016)

“Baby, this is what you came for. Lightning strikes every time she moves.”

Wenn sich Sängerin Rihanna und DJ Calvin Harris zusammentun ergibt das eine Dance-Elektro-Emulsion.

3. I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas (2009)

“I got a feeling that tonight´s gonna be a good night. That tonight´s gonna be a good night.”

Der perfekte Einstieg in den Freitagabend und eine tolle Überleitung zum Wochenende.

4. Astronaut (feat. Andreas Bourani) – Sido (2015)

“Ich heb’ ab, nichts hält mich am Boden. Alles blass und grau. Bin zu lange nicht geflogen. Wie ein Astronaut.”

Mit Bouranis Stimme und Sidos Rap kann bei dieser Nummer nichts falsch laufen.

5. Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) – Katy Perry (2010)

“Last Friday night. Yeah, we maxed our credit cards. And got kicked out of the bar, so we hit the boulevard.”

Eine Ode an das Feiern von Popsternchen und Singer-Songwriterin Katy Perry.

6. Livin La Vida Loca – Ricky Martin (1999)

“Upside, inside out. She´s livin la vida loca. She´ll push and pull you down. Livin la vida loca.”

Ricky Martins größter Hit überzeugt mit einer Mischung aus Englisch und Spanisch.

7. It´s My Life – Bon Jovi (2000)

“It´s my life. It´s now or never. I ain´t gonna live forever. I just want to live while I´m alive.”

Bis heute gehört dieses rockige Lied zu den erfolgreichsten und bekanntesten Bon-Jovi-Singles.

8. I Love It (feat. Charli XCX) – Icona Pop (2012)

“You´re on a different road I´m in teh Milky Way. You want me down on Earth, but I am up in space.”

Ein Elektropop-Hit des schwedischen Duos Icona Pop zum mitsingen mit Ohrwurm-Garantie.

9. Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This) – Eurythmics (1983)

“Sweet dreams are made of this. Who am I to disagree? I´ve traveled the world and the 7 seas. Everybody is looking for something.”

Dieser popige Kult-Song zeigt eine besondere Sicht darauf, was Menschen im Leben antreibt.

10. Celebration – Kool & The Gang (1980)

“Celebrate good times, come on (Let´s celebrate, come on now). Celebrate good times, come on (Let´s celebrate).”

Der Partysong schlechthin, vollgeladen mit Lebensfreude und souligem R&B.

Viel Spaß mit der Playlist – VOL.AT wünscht ein schönes Wochenende.

(Red.)