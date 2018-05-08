Song Contest: Cesar Sampson schafft den Sprung ins Finale
Der österreichische Kandidat setzte sich mit seinem “Nobody But You” in der Altice Arena am Ufer des Tejo durch und ergatterte eines der zehn Tickets für das Finale der größten TV-Show der Welt am Samstag (12. Mai).Neben Österreich gelang auch Albanien, Tschechien, Litauen, Israel, Estland, Bulgarien, Finnland, Irland und Zypern der Aufstieg in die Endrunde des Bewerbs. Ausgeschieden sind hingegen Aserbaidschan, Island, Belgien, Weißrussland, Mazedonien, Kroatien, Griechenland, Armenien und die Schweiz.
Liveticker zum Nachlesen
The winners of the first #ESC2018 Semi-Final are: 🇦🇹 🇪🇪 🇨🇾 🇱🇹 🇮🇱 🇨🇿 🇧🇬 🇦🇱 🇫🇮 🇮🇪 #AllAboard pic.twitter.com/kufj4sVE6b— Eurovision (@Eurovision) 8. Mai 2018
Salvador selbst ist heute nicht mit dabei, nach seiner Herz-OP muss sich der Sänger noch schonen. Ob er am Samstag Teil der großen Show sein wird, ist noch ein Geheimnis. (Bild: (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
