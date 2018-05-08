Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
VN Highspeed Webmail VOLMobil Job Immo Auto Anzeiger |
Anmelden

Österreich

Song Contest: Cesar Sampson schafft den Sprung ins Finale

0 Kommentare
8.05.2018 23:25 (Akt. 8.05.2018 23:25)
Cesar schaffte den Einzug ins Finale.
Cesar schaffte den Einzug ins Finale. ©AP
Cesar Sampson hat es geschafft: Der 34-jährige Sänger meisterte im 1. Halbfinale am Dienstagabend in Lissabon den Aufstieg in die Endrunde des 63. Eurovision Song Contest.

Der österreichische Kandidat setzte sich mit seinem “Nobody But You” in der Altice Arena am Ufer des Tejo durch und ergatterte eines der zehn Tickets für das Finale der größten TV-Show der Welt am Samstag (12. Mai).Neben Österreich gelang auch Albanien, Tschechien, Litauen, Israel, Estland, Bulgarien, Finnland, Irland und Zypern der Aufstieg in die Endrunde des Bewerbs. Ausgeschieden sind hingegen Aserbaidschan, Island, Belgien, Weißrussland, Mazedonien, Kroatien, Griechenland, Armenien und die Schweiz.

Liveticker zum Nachlesen

Song Contest 2018: Das 1. Halbfinale im LIVE-Ticker
23:13 | Verena Kaufmann

Wir gratulieren Cesar Sampson noch einmal herzlich zum Erfolg und verabschieden uns vom heutigen Live-Ticker. Alle Infos, Interviews und Bilder finden Sie >> in unserem Special (Bild: AP)

23:10 | Verena Kaufmann

Nun stehen die ersten Finalteilnehmer fest - hier noch einmal alle im Überblick: Österreich, Estland, Zypern, Litauen, Israel, Tschechien, Bulgarien, Albanien, Finnland und Irland.

23:08 | Verena Kaufmann

Und als letztes darf Irland weiter.
23:08 | Verena Kaufmann

Das neunte Finalticket geht an Finnland.
23:08 | Verena Kaufmann

Als Achter kann sich Albanien für das Finale qualifizieren.
23:07 | Verena Kaufmann

Außerdem ist Bulgarien im Finale.
23:07 | Verena Kaufmann

Der sechste ESC-Finalist ist Tschechien.
23:06 | Verena Kaufmann

Das fünfte Land, das ins Finale einzieht, ist Israel. Somit ist auch die Favoritin weiter.
23:06 | Verena Kaufmann

Litauen kann sich ebenfalls über ein Finalticket freuen.
23:06 | Verena Kaufmann

Auch Zypern ist im Finale mit dabei.
23:05 | Verena Kaufmann

Der zweite Finalplatz geht an: Estland.
23:05 | Verena Kaufmann

Unfassbar, Cesar Sampson singt am Samstag im großen ESC-Finale!
23:05 | Verena Kaufmann

Das erste Land, das ins Finale einziehen wird ist: ÖSTERREICH!
23:04 | Verena Kaufmann

Es wird spannend....Trommelwirbel....
23:04 | Verena Kaufmann

Gleich wissen wir, welche Beiträge aufsteigen werden.
22:59 | Verena Kaufmann

Zumindest das Singen und Wählen ist für heute Abend vorbei. Trotzdem gibt es jetzt noch drei weitere Beiträge zu sehen: Portugal, Spanien und Großbritannien. Diese Länder zählen zu den Fix-Startern beim Finale am Samstag.

22:48 | Verena Kaufmann

Die letzten Sekunden zum Voting laufen... Stop voting now! Die Leitungen sind geschlossen. Bald wissen wir, wer am Samstag im großen ESC-Finale noch einmal singen darf.

22:42 | Verena Kaufmann

Noch kann für den eigenen Favoriten angerufen werden, die Leitungen schließen aber bald. Also schnell zum Telefon und mitvoten!
22:38 | Verena Kaufmann

Wie bereits erwähnt, holte im Vorjahr Salvador Sobral für Portugal den Sieg. Seine Performance wird nun ganz speziell neu interpretiert: Einige Teilnehmer des Vorjahres singen nacheinander eine Textpassage von "Amar Pelos Dois". Einfach Wunderschön.





Salvador selbst ist heute nicht mit dabei, nach seiner Herz-OP muss sich der Sänger noch schonen. Ob er am Samstag Teil der großen Show sein wird, ist noch ein Geheimnis. (Bild: (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
22:34 | Verena Kaufmann

Falls Sie die Songs noch einmal hören wollen, hier entlang >> zum Artikel (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
22:29 | Verena Kaufmann

3...2...1...Europe, start voting now! Die Telefonleitungen sind offen. Noch einmal zur Erinnerung - Österreich darf heute ebenfalls mitstimmen, wer ein Tickets für das Finale erhält. Unter der Telefonnummer 090105905 sowie der angehängten Startnummer des Lieblingskandidaten kann bis zu 20 Mal für den Favoriten abgestimmt werden - nur nicht für uns selbst.

22:28 | Verena Kaufmann

Und schon haben alle 19 Länder ihre Performance hinter sich.
22:27 | Verena Kaufmann

Sie selbst schwingt die Hüften im Glitzer-Catsuit. Für ihr Gesangs- und tänzerisches Talent erhält sie tosenden Beifall.

22:26 | Verena Kaufmann

Zypern gilt seit Kurzem als neuer Favorit auf die ESC-Krone. Kein Wunder: Eleni Foureira sorgt mit dem feurigen Ethno-Popsong "Fuego" für Sommer-Feeling und bringt die Menge zum Tanzen.
22:25 | Verena Kaufmann

Zum Schluss dürfen sich jetzt die Pyrotechniker noch einmal ordentlich austoben.
22:24 | Verena Kaufmann

Die Zuschauer scheinen damit jedoch kein Problem zu haben, denn Ryan erhält ordentlich Beifall. Das Lied im Ed Sheeran-Stil kommt sehr gut an.

22:24 | Verena Kaufmann

Das offizielle Video des Songs "Together" durfte in Russland wegen den darin gezeigten verliebten Männern nicht ausgestrahlt werden.
22:23 | Verena Kaufmann

Mit Startnummer 18 reiht sich die nächste Ballade des Abends ein, diesmal von Irland. Ryan O’Shaughnessy steht nur mit einer Gitarre auf der Bühne, im Hintergrund turteln zwei Tänzer um eine Laterne.
22:21 | Verena Kaufmann

Zum Schluss wird es actionreich- ein Bengal-Feuer erleuchtet die Altice Arena. (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
22:19 | Verena Kaufmann

Die Sängerin des Duos Zibbz hat sich ins knappe Lederoutfit geschnürt und zeigt viel Haut. Die Message hinter dem Pop-Rock-Song: Hört mit Online-Mobbing auf.
22:18 | Verena Kaufmann

Nun gehört unseren Nachbarn die ESC-Bühne. In diesem Jahr schicken die Schweizer mit "Stones" einen wirklich starken Beitrag ins Rennen.
22:17 | Verena Kaufmann

Er setzt auf einen dramatischen Auftritt mit viel Wind und Nebel. Rund um ihn wurden Säulen aufgebaut, die Mauern imitieren sollen.

22:16 | Verena Kaufmann

Sevak könnte auch als Rapper durchgehen: dunkle Haare, Vollbart und ein komplett schwarzes Outfit.
22:15 | Verena Kaufmann

Nach der schnellen Pop-Nummer kommen nun beim armenischen Beitrag wieder etwas ruhigere Klänge. Sevak Khanagyan startet mit der Liebesballade "Qami" in der Landessprache.
22:13 | Verena Kaufmann

Dem Publikum scheint die verrückte Show gefallen zu haben. Es wird sich zeigen, ob es für den Einzug ins Finale reicht.
22:11 | Verena Kaufmann

Nachdem sie von ihren Background-Tänzern befreit wurde, gibt sie nun richtig Gas. Leider trifft sie dabei nicht jeden Ton.

22:09 | Verena Kaufmann

Erster Eindruck: Die spinnen, die Finnen :D Saara singt kopfüber auf einer sich drehenden Scheibe.
22:08 | Verena Kaufmann

Der Stil des nächsten Beitrags nennt sich - laut Sängerin Saara Aalto - Epic Love Pop. Wir sind gespannt, was uns bei "Monsters" erwartet.
22:07 | Verena Kaufmann

Warum ihre linke Hand blau ist, ist derzeit nicht bekannt. Ihr Motto beim ESC ist jedenfalls Back to the Roots. Ihre griechischen Wurzeln kommen im Song "Oniro Mou" auch ordentlich durch.

22:06 | Verena Kaufmann

Nun heißt es wieder: Alle Augen auf die Konkurrenz. Startnummer 14 hat Griechenland. Die Sängerin Yianna Terzi hat sich ebenfalls für ein weißes schlichtes Outfit entschieden.
22:03 | Verena Kaufmann

Mit vollem Herzblut legt er sich ordentlich bei der R’n’B-geprägten Popnummer ins Zeug, was von den Zuschauern mit ganz viel Applaus honoriert wird. Der Funke scheint übergesprungen zu sein - hoffentlich.

22:02 | Verena Kaufmann

Zahlreiche Scheinwerfer sind auf unsere ESC-Hoffnung gerichtet und Nebelschwaden umgeben den Sänger. Die Bühne unter seinen Füßen bewegt sich.
22:00 | Verena Kaufmann

Cesar hat bereits ESC-Erfahrung gesammelt, wenn auch nur als Background-Sänger und hinter den Kulissen. Dieses Mal will er mit seinem Song "Nobody But You" solo ran und Österreich ins Finale singen.
21:58 | Verena Kaufmann

Wir drücken ihm jedenfalls ganz fest die Daumen und wünschen ihm einen großartigen ESC-Auftritt.

21:57 | Verena Kaufmann

Hoffentlich bringt uns Startnummer 13 ganz viel Glück!
21:56 | Verena Kaufmann

Erneut viel Beifall vom Publikum. Nun wird es für Cesar Sampson ernst.
21:55 | Verena Kaufmann

Aber bleiben wir bei der Performance: Die verruchte und sexy angehauchte Nummer wird mit einer starken Stimme abgerundet.

21:55 | Verena Kaufmann

Passend zum Lied "Crazy" ist auch ihre Kleiderwahl :D (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
21:54 | Verena Kaufmann

Nach 11 kommt 12: Kroatien schickt Franka nach Lissabon.
21:51 | Verena Kaufmann

Oder doch Pop? Oder Elektro? Der Beitrag von Eye Cue aus FYR Mazedonien ist offenbar etwas für Unentschlossene, denn man wechselt bei "Lost And Found" mehrfach zwischen unterschiedlichen Musikstilen hin und her.

21:50 | Verena Kaufmann

Dass man das noch erleben darf: Reggae beim Song Contest :D
21:48 | Verena Kaufmann

Im Song "Bones" geht es um die Liebe jenseits der materiellen Welt. Die Zuschauer sind von den sphärischen Klänge und dem spirituellen Text offensichtlich begeistert.

21:47 | Verena Kaufmann

Startnummer 10 gibt sich düster und mystisch. Die Band EQUINOX aus Bulgarien wurde eigens für den Auftritt beim Song Contest zusammengestellt. Ob sie dadurch Vorteile hat?
21:46 | Verena Kaufmann

Autsch - hoffentlich ist bei Ihnen beim hohen Ton am Schluss zu Hause kein Glas zerbrochen :D Im Publikum sorgte der Auftritt jedenfalls für Gänsehaut-Momente.

21:44 | Verena Kaufmann

Und sie setzt auf viel Stoff - zumindest untenrum. Elina trägt ein meterlanges Kleid, auf dem visuelle Effekte gezeigt werden... ein altbekannter Klassiker bei den Outfits. (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
21:43 | Verena Kaufmann

Sie liefert mit "La Forza" - ein Crossover aus Klassik und Oper - ein ganz besonderes Schmankerl für alle Opern-Fans. Das Besondere daran: Sie singt weder auf ihrer Heimatsprache noch auf Englisch. Nein, Opern-typisch und stilecht ist Italienisch die Sprache der Wahl.
21:42 | Verena Kaufmann

So schnell wie er da war, ist er auch schon wieder weg. Und überlässt Elina Nechayeva aus Estland die ESC-Bühne.
21:39 | Verena Kaufmann

Nein, es ist ALEKSEEV aus Weißrussland, der mit "Forever" ins Finale kommen will.

21:38 | Verena Kaufmann

Startnummer 8 verteilt gleich zu Beginn eine Rose. Wurde der Bachelor zur Show eingeladen?
21:37 | Verena Kaufmann

Sie wird ihrer Favoritenrolle absolut gerecht - das ganze Publikum klatscht ihr Beifall und scheint von der Performance begeistert.
21:34 | Verena Kaufmann

Die Bühnenshow hat definitiv einen japanischen Touch - bunt und auffällig. Die Elektro-Pop-Nummer mit einem Mix aus schnellen Beats und orientalischen Klängen lädt zum Tanzen ein.

21:33 | Verena Kaufmann

Ein verrücktes Huhn - und sie imitiert im Lied "Toy" auch eines :D
21:31 | Verena Kaufmann

Nun macht sich die ganz große Favoritin des Abends bereit: Netta aus Israel hat Startnummer 7.
21:30 | Verena Kaufmann

Im zartrosa Kleid zieht sie das Publikum in ihren Bann. Am Ende des Beitrags kam ihr Mann sogar auf die Bühne und die zwei umarmten sich innig.

21:28 | Verena Kaufmann

Die romantische Ballade ist dabei ihrem Mann gewidmet.
21:28 | Verena Kaufmann

Nun geht es wieder ruhiger weiter. Ieva Zasimauskaite aus Litauen träumt im Lied "When We’re Old" von der ewigen Liebe.
21:24 | Verena Kaufmann

Bleibt nur mehr eine Frage offen: Wieso trägt der junge Mann einen Rucksack? :D Man wird es nicht erfahren, denn er ist plötzlich verschwunden... (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
21:24 | Verena Kaufmann

Funky: Frecher Hip-Hop gepaart mit Trompetenklängen - bei dem Lied bleiben die Füße definitiv nicht still.

21:22 | Verena Kaufmann

Mit Startnummer 5 geht ein wirklicher Jungspund an den Start: Mikolas Josef aus Tschechien präsentiert seinen Beitrag "Lie To Me" mit Hosenträgern und Nerd-Brille.
21:21 | Verena Kaufmann

Die Stimme überzeugt durchaus, ihre zurückhaltende Performance wir vom Publikum mit viel Beifall honoriert.

21:18 | Verena Kaufmann

Mit Startnummer 4 geht der erste James Bond-Song des diesjährigen ESC an den Start: Sennek aus Belgien will bei "A Matter Of Time" im schlichten schwarzen Outfit überzeugen. (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
21:18 | Verena Kaufmann

Die Performance kommt beim Publikum gut an - die Halle tobt.

21:16 | Verena Kaufmann

Er singt voller Herzblut von der Sehnsucht nach einem geliebten Menschen.
21:16 | Verena Kaufmann

Auch ruhigere Töne, aber doch deutlich rockiger und kräftiger, schlägt Startnummer 3, Eugent Bushpepa aus Albanien, mit dem Song "Mall" an.
21:14 | Verena Kaufmann

Da kommen dem Sänger doch fast die Tränen, so überwältigt ist er von der großen ESC-Bühne. Seine Performance war insgesamt aber leider unscheinbar.

21:11 | Verena Kaufmann

Als nächstes will sich Ari Ólafsson aus Island mit seiner Schmacht-Ballade "Our Choice" ins Finale singen - laut Wettquoten dürfte er dieses Ziel jedoch nicht erreichen. (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
21:10 | Verena Kaufmann

Stereotypischer ESC-Auftritt: Natürlich darf die traditionelle Windmaschine nicht fehlen :D

21:08 | Verena Kaufmann

Und schon geht's mit Startnummer 01 los. Aisel aus Aserbaidschan eröffnet im weißen Outfit mit dem Beitrag "X My Heart". (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
21:05 | Verena Kaufmann

Österreich darf heute bei der Auswahl der Finalisten mitentscheiden: Unter der Telefonnummer 090105905 sowie der angehängten Startnummer des Lieblingskandidaten kann bis zu 20 Mal für den Favoriten abgestimmt werden - aber natürlich nicht für das eigene Land.
21:03 | Verena Kaufmann

Frauenpower bei den Moderatoren: Filomena Cautela, Sílvia Alberto, Daniela Ruah und Catarina Furtado führen heute durch den Abend.
21:01 | Verena Kaufmann

Straßenlärm, Kirchenglocken, Gesang: Das Opening der Show wurde fast ausschließlich mit den Geräuschen der Stadt Lissabon produziert.
21:00 | Verena Kaufmann

Let's get the party started: Möge der ESC-Zirkus zum 63. Mal beginnen :D (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
20:55 | Verena Kaufmann

In fünf Minuten heißt es "All Aboard!" in Portugal. Die Altice Arena ist bereits bummvoll.

20:50 | Verena Kaufmann

Mit Spannung erwartet wird der Beitrag von Israel - die Sängerin Netta will sich ein Ticket fürs ESC-Finale ergackern. Laut Wettquoten stehen die Chancen dafür sehr gut, gilt sie doch als Favoritin beim heurigen ESC-Zirkus. (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca)
20:42 | Verena Kaufmann

Soviel kann schon mal verraten werden: Die Show wird mit viel Energie eröffnet und mit einer feurigen Tanzeinlage abgeschlossen (Bild: AP Photo/Armando Franca) Bis zum Ende dran bleiben zahlt sich also aus :D
20:37 | Verena Kaufmann

Um dem Publikum eine musikalisch möglichst abwechslungsreiche und spannende Show zu bieten, wurde die endgültige Startreihenfolge wie auch schon in den Vorjahren nach dramaturgischen Kriterien von den Produzenten des Eurovision Song Contests festgelegt und von den EBU-Verantwortlichen bestätigt.
20:35 | Verena Kaufmann

Cesar Sampson wird mit Startnummer 13 an den Start gehen - wie er im Interview verrät, ist das zwar nicht gerade seine Lieblingszahl, an Unglückszahlen glaube er aber nicht.
20:30 | Verena Kaufmann

Schon gewusst? Hier ein paar interessante Fakten zum diesjährigen ESC in Lissabon:

20:25 | Verena Kaufmann

Neben Österreich rittern heute Abend 18 weitere Länder um den Einzug ins ESC-Finale. Zehn Teilnehmer werden weiterkommen. >> Hier finden Sie alle Teilnehmer inklusive Startreihenfolge im Überblick
20:23 | Verena Kaufmann

Übrigens: Portugal ist zum ersten Mal Gastgeberland für den Eurovision Song Contest, nachdem Salvador Sobral im Vorjahr mit dem Lied "Amar Pelos Dois" in Kiew Platz 1 erreichte.
20:19 | Verena Kaufmann

Ganz in Grau und mit spezieller Lichtshow will er das Publikum in der Altice Arena in der portugiesischen Hauptstadt Lissabon heute Abend mit dem Titel "Nobody But You" für sich begeistern. (Bild: Thomas Hanses/eurovision.tv)
20:15 | Verena Kaufmann

Wenn es nach den Buchmachern geht, dann kann Cesar auch Ruhe bewahren, denn laut Wettquoten ist ihm ein Finalticket sicher: Er liegt stabil auf dem siebenten Platz – mit leichtem Aufwärtstrend.
20:09 | Verena Kaufmann

Im ORF-Interview mit "Mr. Song Contest" Andi Knoll zeigt sich Cesar Sampson wie gewohnt entspannt. Da bleibt auch noch ein bisschen Zeit, um noch einmal ordentlich Sonne zu tanken vor dem großen Auftritt...

19:56 | Verena Kaufmann

Wir wünschen einen wunderbaren guten Abend. Heute startet der ESC-Zirkus in Lissabon mit dem 1. Halbfinale und Österreich ist mit Cesar Sampson ebenfalls mit dabei. Wir halten Sie ab 20.00 Uhr auf dem Laufenden.
Fill 1Created with Sketch. zurück zur Startseite
  • VOL.AT
  • Österreich
  • Song Contest: Cesar Sampson schafft den Sprung ins Finale
    • Kommentare
    Kommentar melden
    Grund der Meldung
    • Werbung
    • Verstoß gegen Nutzungsbedingungen
    • Persönliche Daten veröffentlicht
    Noch 1000 Zeichen
    VOL.AT ©2018