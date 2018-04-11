Sie ist wohl die heißeste Krankenschwester Amerikas
So kann Fieber messen aussehen, wenn die Krankenschwester Lauren Drain heißt. Gewichte stemmen trifft Gesundheitswesen. Die 32-Jährige gilt als eines der erfolgreichsten USA-Fitnessmodels und als wohl süßeste Versuchung seit es Arztsprechstunden gibt.
I say #shecanbeboth We all have a story to tell. Some have a career that is both challenging & rewarding but that doesn’t define them entirely. I am a registered nurse that has specialized in cardiac and intense care for almost 10 years now. I am also a wife, a fitness enthusiast, NY Times Best selling author & a certified fitness trainer. I have been there for many patients and families in some of their most critical moments of life. I have helped rehab patients from tragic accidents such as loss of limbs, end stage organ disease, organ transplants, cancer and more. I cared then and I care now. Part of the main reason I developed such a strong passion for health and fitness was to help my clients/friends/family develop and sustain a passion for a healthy lifestyle to prevent end stage diseases. I know the stresses of the nursing culture and shifts but I’m here to tell you that YOU CAN DO BOTH! Let’s not let our careers be the only thing that defines us. Be an individual that can inspire both inside & outside of your job! #nurselife #registerednurse