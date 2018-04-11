Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
VN Highspeed Webmail VOLMobil Job Immo Auto Anzeiger |
Anmelden

Welt-News

Sie ist wohl die heißeste Krankenschwester Amerikas

8 Kommentare
11.04.2018 20:45 (Akt. 12.04.2018 13:15)
ProSieben
ProSieben
Lauren Drain ist eine sehr hübsche Krankenschwester. Obwohl sie aufgrund ihres Aussehens auch Model ist und mit ihrem eigenen Fitnessprogramm Geld verdient, würde sie nie ihren Job als Krankenschwester aufgeben. Den Grund erfahrt ihr hier.

So kann Fieber messen aussehen, wenn die Krankenschwester Lauren Drain heißt. Gewichte stemmen trifft Gesundheitswesen. Die 32-Jährige gilt als eines der erfolgreichsten USA-Fitnessmodels und als wohl süßeste Versuchung seit es Arztsprechstunden gibt.

I say #shecanbeboth We all have a story to tell. Some have a career that is both challenging & rewarding but that doesn’t define them entirely. I am a registered nurse that has specialized in cardiac and intense care for almost 10 years now. I am also a wife, a fitness enthusiast, NY Times Best selling author & a certified fitness trainer. I have been there for many patients and families in some of their most critical moments of life. I have helped rehab patients from tragic accidents such as loss of limbs, end stage organ disease, organ transplants, cancer and more. I cared then and I care now. Part of the main reason I developed such a strong passion for health and fitness was to help my clients/friends/family develop and sustain a passion for a healthy lifestyle to prevent end stage diseases. I know the stresses of the nursing culture and shifts but I’m here to tell you that YOU CAN DO BOTH! Let’s not let our careers be the only thing that defines us. Be an individual that can inspire both inside & outside of your job! #nurselife #registerednurse

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Lauren Drain Kagan (@laurendrainfit) am

Fill 1Created with Sketch. zurück zur Startseite
  • VOL.AT
  • Welt-News
  • Sie ist wohl die heißeste Krankenschwester Amerikas
    • Kommentare
    Kommentar melden
    Grund der Meldung
    • Werbung
    • Verstoß gegen Nutzungsbedingungen
    • Persönliche Daten veröffentlicht
    Noch 1000 Zeichen
    VOL.AT ©2018