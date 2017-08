Ratet mit! Das sind die 12 am wenigsten besuchten Länder der Welt

Here’s a feast for the eyes: An underwater view of National Park of #AmericanSamoa. Located some 2,600 miles southwest of Hawai’i, this is one of the most remote national parks in the United States. It includes sections of three islands — Tutuila, Ta’ū, and Ofu — and about 4,000 acres of @np_american_samoa is underwater, offshore from all three islands. This photo was taken at the Ofu unit, which has a shallow protected reef with a great diversity of coral cover fish. Photo by #NationalPark Service. #findyourpark #usinterior

