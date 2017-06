Parlamentswahl in Frankreich: Macrons Bewegung steuert auf absolute Mehrheit zu

Die Vorsitzende von Emmanuel macrons Bewegung "La République En Marche", Catherine Barbaroux.

- © The president of La République En Marche party, Macron's party, Catherine Barbaroux, delivers her speech at her Party headquarter in Paris, France, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Pollsters are projecting that French President Emmanuel Macron's party is in position to win a crushing parliamentary majority following the first round Sunday of legislative elections marked by widespread voter apathy. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)