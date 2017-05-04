  1. VOL.AT
  3. Nackt-Foto am Heiligen Berg entsetzt die Maori

Die Ureinwohner in Neuseeland sind entsetzt. Playboy-Model Jaylene Cook sorgt mit einem Nackt-Foto am Heiligen Berg der Maori für Wirbel.

Im Interview mit der BBC sagt sagt Maori-Sprecher Dennis Ngawhare: „Stellen sie sich vor, jemand spazierte in den Petersdom in Rom und würde dort Nacktfotos machen.“ Der Mount Taranaki ist ein Vulkan und für die Maori heilig. In der Maori-Mythologie ist der 2.518 Meter hohe Berg ein Gott.

WE DID IT!! This was BY FAR the hardest thing I have ever done! Both mentally and physically. 2 minutes out of the car park I was already hurting, sweating and ready to turn back But it’s amazing what you can accomplish with the encouragement and support of your partner! I could not have done this without you babe @thejoshshaw! • Mount Taranaki Summit 9000ft ❄️ -11’C/35km winds ‍♀️ 12.6km (1.6km elevation) ⏰ 2am – 6.30pm (12hr hike time) 20kg pack (Josh had 40kg ) • This climb has forever changed me. I proved just how far I could push myself and I am truely proud of my accomplishment. This mountain was steep, rugged, ever changing and just pure brutal! Safe to say, I will never do it again

“Wir haben es geschafft”

Auf Instagram schreibt das Playboy-Model zu dem Foto: „Wir haben es geschafft! Das war mit Abstand das Härteste, was ich jemals gemacht habe! Sowohl mental als auch körperlich.“

