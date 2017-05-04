Nackt-Foto am Heiligen Berg entsetzt die Maori

Im Interview mit der BBC sagt sagt Maori-Sprecher Dennis Ngawhare: „Stellen sie sich vor, jemand spazierte in den Petersdom in Rom und würde dort Nacktfotos machen.“ Der Mount Taranaki ist ein Vulkan und für die Maori heilig. In der Maori-Mythologie ist der 2.518 Meter hohe Berg ein Gott.

“Wir haben es geschafft”

Auf Instagram schreibt das Playboy-Model zu dem Foto: „Wir haben es geschafft! Das war mit Abstand das Härteste, was ich jemals gemacht habe! Sowohl mental als auch körperlich.“

