Mann isst ein Jahr lang täglich Pizza - so sieht er jetzt aus
Er erfand dafür eigens den Hashtag #Pizzapocalypse. Täglich gab es eine neue Lieferung. Klingt nach einem ziemlich ungesunden Experiment!
Celebrating the Packers’ AWESOME overtime comeback win with a large buffalo chicken pizza from an equally awesome local place @italianvillagenj
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Lord of Pizza (@brian.northrup) am
Celebrating the Packers’ AWESOME overtime comeback win with a large buffalo chicken pizza from an equally awesome local place @italianvillagenj
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Lord of Pizza (@brian.northrup) am
#PIZZAPOCALYPSE (BONUS) Day 371/367!!! 53 WEEKS OF PIZZA! The bonus days continue!!! An entire @dominos pizza everyday for a (leap) year and a day (367 total)! Spinach & tomato pie tonight! aka the Healthy Santa! Follow EVERY SINGLE DAY (and bite) of the journey on: YouTube: Brian Northrup Snapchat: brian.northrup
#PIZZAPOCALYPSE (BONUS) Day 371/367!!! 53 WEEKS OF PIZZA! The bonus days continue!!! An entire @dominos pizza everyday for a (leap) year and a day (367 total)! Spinach & tomato pie tonight! aka the Healthy Santa! Follow EVERY SINGLE DAY (and bite) of the journey on: YouTube: Brian Northrup Snapchat: brian.northrup