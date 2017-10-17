Käse-Tee?! – Der neue Food-Trend aus Asien

“Cheese Tea” ist kein Tee aus Käse, sondern Tee mit Frischkäse-Topping. “zhī shì chá”, so heißt das Getränk auf Mandarin, sieht aus wie ein herkömmliches Kaffee- oder Tee-Getränk mit Milchschaum.

Auf Matcha-, Jasmin-, Oolong- oder Schwarztee wird ein Klecks salzig-cremiger Käse gehäuft. Die Käse-Schicht besteht aus Frisch- oder Reibkäse, der mit Milch aufgeschlagen und wie Kaffeesahne auf das Heißgetränk gegeben wird.

Was erstmal komisch, wenn nicht sogar eckelhaft, klingt, soll angeblich der neueste Schrei sein: Der bitterer Beigeschmack des Tees soll durch den Käse abgeschwächt werden. Zudem soll der Käse das Getränk cremiger machen.

Der schräge Tee ist zur Zeit besonders in China, Taiwan und Indonesien populär. Auch in Los Angeles und New York ist das Getränk schon erhältlich.

(Red.)