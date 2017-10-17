Käse-Tee?! – Der neue Food-Trend aus Asien

“Cheese Tea” ist kein Tee aus Käse, sondern Tee mit Frischkäse-Topping. “zhī shì chá”, so heißt das Getränk auf Mandarin, sieht aus wie ein herkömmliches Kaffee- oder Tee-Getränk mit Milchschaum.
Auf Matcha-, Jasmin-, Oolong- oder Schwarztee wird ein Klecks salzig-cremiger Käse gehäuft. Die Käse-Schicht besteht aus Frisch- oder Reibkäse, der mit Milch aufgeschlagen und wie Kaffeesahne auf das Heißgetränk gegeben wird.
Was erstmal komisch, wenn nicht sogar eckelhaft, klingt, soll angeblich der neueste Schrei sein: Der bitterer Beigeschmack des Tees soll durch den Käse abgeschwächt werden. Zudem soll der Käse das Getränk cremiger machen.
I love cheese and tea, so of course I had to have cheese tea! It reminds me of those sea salted drinks you get at 85 degrees, except the cream is replaced with cheese foam! And before you start gagging at the thought like Max did, the foam has a taste and consistency of cream cheese than say mozzarella/Brie/Gouda etc. My fat ass also tried their Dirty Mess Milk tea, a black milk tea with creme brulee cream and crushed Oreos which was pretty good as well. The drinks come with a special lid which allows you to drink both the tea and cheese if you tilt it at a 45 degree angle. Pictured is the jasmine green fluffy tea.
CHEETEA, the real cheese tea is finally available in Pontianak! Sesuai slogan nya "when a drink no longer needs a straw", nah cara minum cheetea ini memang agak unik. Km ga perlu menggunakan sedotan dan ga perlu mencampur aduk minuman nya, minum aja langsung dalam sudut 45 derajat dan rasakan langsung perpaduan cloudy nya yang lembut dan buttery dengan minuman favorit kesukaan km
Der schräge Tee ist zur Zeit besonders in China, Taiwan und Indonesien populär. Auch in Los Angeles und New York ist das Getränk schon erhältlich.
