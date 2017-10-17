  1. VOL.AT
    2.  
  2. lifestyle
    3.  
  3. Käse-Tee?! - Der neue Food-Trend aus Asien

Käse-Tee?! – Der neue Food-Trend aus Asien

"Cheese Tea" ist das neue Trend-Getränk aus Asien.
"Cheese Tea" ist das neue Trend-Getränk aus Asien. - © Pixabay
Eine schräge Kreation erobert den Getränke-Markt: Sie heißt Käse-Tee und kommt aus Asien. Tee mit Käse? Schmeckt das überhaupt? In Amerika und Asien ist #cheesetea bereits jetzt das neue Trend-Getränk.

“Cheese Tea” ist kein Tee aus Käse, sondern Tee mit Frischkäse-Topping. “zhī shì chá”, so heißt das Getränk auf Mandarin, sieht aus wie ein herkömmliches Kaffee- oder Tee-Getränk mit Milchschaum.

Auf Matcha-, Jasmin-, Oolong- oder Schwarztee wird ein Klecks salzig-cremiger Käse gehäuft. Die Käse-Schicht besteht aus Frisch- oder Reibkäse, der mit Milch aufgeschlagen und wie Kaffeesahne auf das Heißgetränk gegeben wird.

Was erstmal komisch, wenn nicht sogar eckelhaft, klingt, soll angeblich der neueste Schrei sein: Der bitterer Beigeschmack des Tees soll durch den Käse abgeschwächt werden. Zudem soll der Käse das Getränk cremiger machen.

[NEW DRINK] CHEETEA, the real cheese tea is finally available in Pontianak! Sesuai slogan nya “when a drink no longer needs a straw”, nah cara minum cheetea ini memang agak unik. Km ga perlu menggunakan sedotan dan ga perlu mencampur aduk minuman nya, minum aja langsung dalam sudut 45 derajat dan rasakan langsung perpaduan cloudy nya yang lembut dan buttery dengan minuman favorit kesukaan km #RECOMMENDED! Wajib banget cobain . STEP 1 Choose your cloudy: Cotton – IDR 18k Mangozza – IDR 19k Cheesy Deluxe – IDR 20k . STEP 2 Pick your fave drink: Jasmine Tea Vanilla Tea Lychee Tea Rose Blossom Tea Mango Tea Matcha (+5k) Signature Chocolate (+5k) . Note: in frame is their delicious Vanilla Tea with cheesy deluxe cloudy . Cheetea Jl. Tanjung Pura Depan Toko Master Borneo Pontianak – OH: 17.00 – 22.00 @cheetea.id

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Kuliner Pontianak & Jakarta (@iluvnomnom) am

Der schräge Tee ist zur Zeit besonders in China, Taiwan und Indonesien populär. Auch in Los Angeles und New York ist das Getränk schon erhältlich.

(Red.)

Zurück zur STARTSEITE
Leserreporter
Bild an VOL.AT schicken


Aktuelle News

17.10.17 - Personelle Konsequenzen bei de... +++ 17.10.17 - 56-Jährige aus Wolfurt wird se... +++ 17.10.17 - "Freiheitliche Wirtschaft star... +++ 17.10.17 - Vorarlberg: Mann (72) zückt Pi... +++ 17.10.17 - Neuer Steg über die Dornbirner... +++ 17.10.17 - Ikea in Lustenau: In zwei Jahr... +++ 17.10.17 - Straße nach Langen in der Nach... +++ 17.10.17 - Gastgeben auf Vorarlberger Art +++ 17.10.17 - "Gustav" eröffnet im Zeichen e... +++ 17.10.17 - Tirol muss Hebammenmangel in V... +++ 17.10.17 - Vorarlberg: Polizeiaktion "Apf... +++ 17.10.17 - Ab 23. Oktober kann der Heizko... +++ 17.10.17 - Vorarlberger Skirennläuferin K... +++ 17.10.17 - Vorarlberg: Verkehrsbehinderun... +++ 17.10.17 - Vorarlberg: Verkehrsbehinderun... +++
0Kommentare

Herzlichen Dank für Ihren Kommentar - dieser wird nach einer Prüfung von uns freigeschaltet. Beachten Sie, dass dies gerade an Wochenenden etwas länger dauern kann. Kommentare von registrierten Usern werden sofort freigeschaltet - hier registrieren!

noch 1000 Zeichen
Jetzt meistgelesen auf VOL.AT
Werbung