Herzogin Kate: So sehen Frauen nach einer Geburt wirklich aus
Am Montagvormittag um 11.01 Uhr brachte Herzogin Kate einen Jungen zur Welt. Nur sieben Stunde später posierten sie und William mit dem Neugeborenen für die Fotografen. Kate war topgestylt, wunderschön und verleihte den Eindruck, gerade von einem Wellnesswochenende gekommen zu sein. Viele Frauen auf der ganzen Welt waren sprachlos und fragten sich zurecht: Wie macht sie das nur?
Mütter posten Fotos im Netz
Denn mit der Realität habe das wenig zu tun, wie viele Frauen im Netz jetzt demonstrieren. Mütter auf der ganzen Welt posteten jetzt Fotos, die zeigen, wie sie sieben Stunden nach der Geburt ihres Kindes aussahen. Damit wurde Kritik an den Bildern von Kates Auftritt laut, diese hätten wenig mit der Realität zu tun und würden ein verzerrtes Bild darstellen.
The reality of 7 hours after giving birth #katemiddleton #royalbaby #reality #son #expectationvsreality #almost1year
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Yve Jones (@yvejones) am
today James Sforza has been in a buzzfeed article twice ( last time as @johnmayer Kylo Ren)… this time as a newborn in that carseat. When he is famous one day and they ask how he started he can say ” with my mom posting stupid pictures of us on Instagram” #buzzfeed #jamesisfamous #imakefacesinpictures #threesacharm #thirdbirthproblems #accidentalnaturalbirth #idontknowwhyiwaswearingjeans
So since people are posting pictures comparing to themselves to #katemiddleton after giving birth, we had to join in! Here is @PriscillaQOD! pic.twitter.com/YLnOAiKUQh
— Mix969 (@mix969) 24. April 2018
Kate Middleton a day after giving birth vs. me an hour after kindergarten drop off pic.twitter.com/32luLcqQmr
— Naheed Patel (@naheedphiroze) 24. April 2018
Mums share photos of themselves 7 hours after child birth compared to Kate Middleton https://t.co/ClblARNVa4 via @theirishpost
— kath lauderdale (@kath_lauderdale) 26. April 2018
Kate and I are basically twins in our recovery 7 hours after childbirth. #royalbaby #momlife #childbirth #parenting pic.twitter.com/WZLUgeYX1M
— Nora C. (@UncommonlyMom) 23. April 2018
Pictured: Duchess Kate, 7 hours after giving birth.
Also pictured: Me, 7 hours after giving birth. pic.twitter.com/a1zc9ktqsT
— Erika (@emesola) 23. April 2018
Mums compare their pictures with Kate Middleton 7 hours after giving birth and they’re wonderful https://t.co/MDiCSGiYvc #royalbaby #Kate #duchessofcambridge pic.twitter.com/TEHXEWHky1
— The Poke (@ThePoke) 25. April 2018
(Red.)