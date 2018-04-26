Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Welt-News

Herzogin Kate: So sehen Frauen nach einer Geburt wirklich aus

3 Kommentare
26.04.2018 16:52 (Akt. 26.04.2018 16:52)
Im Netz hegten Frauen jetzt Kritik an Kate Auftritt kurz nach der Geburt.
Im Netz hegten Frauen jetzt Kritik an Kate Auftritt kurz nach der Geburt. ©APA/Twitter/Instagram
Am Montag brachte Herzogin Kate einen gesunden Jungen zur Welt. Bereits sieben Stunden später posierte sie schon wieder für Fotografen und schien topfit zu sein. Alle Welt fragte sich: Wie macht sie das nur?
William und Kate zeigen Baby Nr. 3
Royals freuen sich über Baby
Darum war Kate schon wieder so fit!
Herzogin Kate brachte Buben zur Welt

Am Montagvormittag um 11.01 Uhr brachte Herzogin Kate einen Jungen zur Welt. Nur sieben Stunde später posierten sie und William mit dem Neugeborenen für die Fotografen. Kate war topgestylt, wunderschön und verleihte den Eindruck, gerade von einem Wellnesswochenende gekommen zu sein. Viele Frauen auf der ganzen Welt waren sprachlos und fragten sich zurecht: Wie macht sie das nur?

Mütter posten Fotos im Netz

Denn mit der Realität habe das wenig zu tun, wie viele Frauen im Netz jetzt demonstrieren. Mütter auf der ganzen Welt posteten jetzt Fotos, die zeigen, wie sie sieben Stunden nach der Geburt ihres Kindes aussahen. Damit wurde Kritik an den Bildern von Kates Auftritt laut, diese hätten wenig mit der Realität zu tun und würden ein verzerrtes Bild darstellen.

Expectation vs Reality

Ein Beitrag geteilt von ruthannieparnell (@ruthannieparnell) am

(Red.)

