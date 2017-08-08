Glasklare Liebe: Katze und Fensterputzer

Bemerkenswert ist auch der Einsatz der Fensterputer die so zum Spielgefähten von Guinness werden. Sie scheinen auch so ihren Spaß mit der Katze zu haben.
17/02/2017 Happy Friday! #TGIF ! Happily many people watched my latest videos of the window cleaners! As a way of thanks, I have made this video – a compilation of the highlights since Guinness and the window cleaners first met about a year and a half ago. Look at how Guinness has grown and how their friendship has blossomed! Have a nice weekend! ・ ・ 先週の動画をきっかけに、窓拭きおじさんシリーズに3度目の注目が 観て下さった方々、どうもありがとうございます。 お祝いに、こんな動画を作ってみました！ 初めてのご対面シーンからまだどこにもpostした事のない映像までまとめてあります。 特に激しく遊んでるところよりも猫と人との友情チックなところ多めになってます 撮った日も掲載してあるので、是非#ギネスくん の成長も合わせてお楽しみいただけると嬉しいです BGMはふたりの世界にぴったりなものを♩ それでは素敵な週末を！ ・ ・ #愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん #日々 #暮らし#ig_catphoto #にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #ねこ動画 #cats_of_world #みんねこ #ペコねこ部 #video #windowwasher #windowcleaning #windowcleaner #london #igerslondon #funny #TheDailyKitten #ねこまみれ #catsofworld #kitten #猫動画 #throwback
12/05/2017 Happy Friday! #TGIF ! Today I’m posting the cleaning events from the bedroom window. 3 days have passed since the living room windows were done. A sulky Guinness then, but today looked like he was having a good time – chasing the wiper. And the window cleaner looked like he was having fun too. At the end, I was suprised at the cleaner’s action! Exciting! There was one more surprise after an hour when he was cleaning the right-hand side. I’ll post the details next post! To see the full version, please check out my YouTube channel! (link on BIO) 「#愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ③④」 https://youtu.be/JEf3N1ILIGw Have a nice weekend! ・ ・ 今日はベッドルームの窓掃除がありました。 いつも通り、左右の窓を２回に分けてのお掃除だったので、今日は左側の窓拭き風景をお届けします。 前回少しご機嫌斜めだった#ギネスくん も、今回は朝からハイテンション！ おじさんのワイパーじりじり作戦にも完璧に反応！笑 思わずおじさんニヤリ。 一方#ピムスくん はおじさんとギネスの動きを横でジッと観察していました。 去り際にバタバタと羽ばたいてみせるおじさんにギネスびっくり！笑 そしておじさんのびっくり作戦はまだまだ続くのであった…。次のpostお楽しみに！ フルバージョンはYouTube へアップしております。 「愛猫ギネスと窓拭きおじさん ③④」 https://youtu.be/JEf3N1ILIGw トップページから直接私のYouTubeチャンネルへアクセス出来ます。 よろしければ是非ご覧下さい それでは皆さま素敵な週末を！ ・ ・ #日々 #暮らし #にゃんすたぐらむ #にゃんだふるらいふ #neko #ねこ #ねこ動画 #cats_of_world #みんねこ #ペコねこ部 #video #windowwasher #windowcleaning #windowcleaner #london #igerslondon #funny #TheDailyKitten #ねこまみれ #catsofworld #selkirkrex #セルカークレックス #gingercat #茶トラ #kitten #猫動画
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Rina Takei (@rina_takei) am