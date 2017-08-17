Der Vergleich: So ungesund sind “gesunde” Snacks wirklich

Die Britin Lucy Mountain ist erfolgreiche Fitness-Bloggerin. Ihr Ziel ist es vor allem den Menschen beizubringen Essen nicht in “gesund” und “ungesund” einzuteilen. Auch möchte sie ihre Follower bewahren auf sogenannte “gesunde Snack” hereinzufallen. Um ihre Absichten zu verdeutlichen, verglich Lucy ähnliche Produkte anlässlich ihrer Kalorienzahl miteinander. Das Ergebnis ist überraschend!
1. Eis
Solero Eis vs. Magnum Eis
Just another food comparison since they’ve not been done enough ⠀ ⠀ Solero Ice Cream vs. Magnum Ice Cream ⠀ ⠀ Both creamy af.⠀ Both delicious af.⠀ One is just 150 kcals more.⠀ ⠀ If your goal is weightloss, the Solero could be a good swap for the ole classic Magnum (if it helps you stick to stay in a calorie deficit.)⠀ ⠀ And equally – if your goal is weightloss, the Magnum could be a good choice regardless (if it helps you stick to stay in a calorie deficit.) You don’t need to restrict anything out of your diet that you enjoy the taste of, no matter what your goal is. Including ice cream Enjoy.⠀ ⠀ #theFFF @thefffeed
2. Kekse
“Gesunde” Frühstückskekse von Belvita vs. “ungesunde, normale” Kekse
‘Healthy Breakfast’ vs ‘Naughty Snack’ ⠀ ⠀ I’ve been talking a lot about labels recently, and I thought this would be good example of what I’m talkin bout.⠀ ⠀ On the left is a pack of Belvita Breakfast biscuits, on the right we have 4 digestive biscuits. One is marketed as a ‘healthy breakfast’ and the other is seen as a ‘naughty snack.’⠀ ⠀ They’re practically the same calories and macros, with the digestive biscuits being a fraction higher in protein and lower in sugar than Belvitas .⠀ ⠀ Yes, Belvita has an extra few micronutrients but only the equivalent to approximately 150g of spinach lol. Which one would hope you’d get from the rest of your diet anyway.⠀ ⠀ So yeah in short, buy Belvita if you enjoy them and they’re working for you (#YouDoYou always ) but if you’re only buying them because they’re marketed as a ‘healthy’ breakfast, I’d argue you might find a better choice more suited to your goal.⠀ ⠀ (Digestives are also 60% cheaper #BargainLife)⠀ ⠀ #theFFF
3. Wasser
“Normales” stilles Wasser vs. “gesundes” Wasser mit Geschmack
Water vs Water ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ These ‘Touch of Fruit’ guys totally got me a couple of months ago when I focusing on trying to get a little bit leaner. I just didn’t expect my water to have calories, I felt so betrayed lol.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ 150 is majorly minor in the grand scheme of things but this is something potentially worth being aware of if:⠀⠀ 1. You’re being mindful of your calories for weightloss/weightgain.⠀⠀ 2. You think the Touch Of Fruit is going to taste good. It doesn’t. It’s like painfully weak juice – the kind your mum would pour for you when you were little. Sorry Volvic.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Happy Saturday babies.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #theFFF
4. Schokolade
100g “normale” Milchschokolade vs. 100g “gesunder” – frei von Gluten, Weizen und Laktose – Schokolade.
100g Milk Chocolate vs. 100g Gluten-Free, Wheat-Free, Milk-Free Chocolate ⠀ ⠀ Reasons to buy the Free From Chocolate:⠀ 1. You are lactose intolerant.⠀ 2. You are very gluten/wheat intolerant.⠀ 3. You prefer the taste of it. 4. It suits your moral stance.⠀ ⠀ Reasons to not buy the Free From chocolate:⠀ 1. If your goal is weight-loss and you think this will help.⠀ 2. It tastes truly awful. (IMO of course hunz.)⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Buying ‘Free From’ food is like the Von Dutch cap of 2017. It’s incredibly ‘trendy’ and it just shouldn’t be.⠀ ⠀ There’s an association that Free From = Healthy = Weight-loss. And it’s just simply not the case. Just because something doesn’t contain gluten or milk doesn’t means it’s any less calories or more conducive to your fitness goal.⠀ ⠀ ‘Free from’ should not be treated as an indication of ‘healthier’ unless you have a genuine intolerance ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #theFFF
5. Gleiches Gericht
Gericht einmal mit fettigem Fleisch und viel Öl vs. Gleiches Gericht mit magerem Fleisch und wenig Öl
Same amount of food, different calories ⠀ ⠀ You might recognise this guy from my post on Saturday. He featured on my full day breakdown of food Thought he deserved some of the spotlight by himself ⭐️⠀ ⠀ The only differences are the percentage of fat in the meat and the oil used to cook it. Firstly FAT IZ GOOD 4 U. It’s simply more calories per gram than carbs or protein. That’s it.⠀ ⠀ Secondly CALORIES R GOOD 4 U. You need them to fuel your body. However making a simple swap like this could be useful if your goal is weight management and you’re getting adequate fat in the REST of your meals through-out the day ⠀ ⠀ I appreciate some of you aren’t about the Frylight sprays in replacement of oil. Das cool. I personally am okay using it, but use normal Oil if not! ⠀ ⠀ Left Side:⠀ – 125g Golden Veg Rice⠀ – 80g Mushrooms⠀ – 60g Peas⠀ – 100g Chopped Tomatoes⠀ + 125g 5% Fat Beef⠀ + Frylight Olive spray⠀ ⠀ Right Side:⠀ – 125g Golden Veg Rice⠀ – 80g Mushrooms⠀ – 60g Peas⠀ – 100g Chopped Tomatoes⠀ + 125g 12% Fat Beef⠀ + 1 tbsp Olive Oil⠀ ⠀ #theFFF @thefffeed #theFFFeed
6. Alkohol
150ml Gin Slimline Tonic vs. 150ml Weißwein
150ml Gin & Slimline Tonic vs. 150ml White Wine ⠀ ⠀ So I’m not really a casual drinker – I’m very much GO HARD OR GO HOME lol I probably go out and get suitably drunk once or twice a month. This has nothing to do with being all #fitness, I’d just rather go for dinner most of the time than slam jagerbombz in Shoreditch.⠀ ⠀ Alcohol has calories (as much as we don’t gaf after a few units ), and they can add up pretty quickly on a night out depending on what you drink. If you’re a regular drinker, something as simple as swapping your white wine for a Gin and Diet tonic could slice your potential calorie intake by over half Just something to bear in mind if you’re watching your intake ⠀ ⠀ P.s. I genuinely used to pre-drink a bottle of white wine at Uni. Was i okay?⠀ ⠀ P.p.s. Did you know alcohol is it’s own macronutrient? ⠀ ⠀ #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
7 .Chips
“Normale” salzige Chips vs. “gesunde” Gemüsechips
Salt and Vinegar Crisps vs Vegetable Crisps ⠀ ⠀ Each of these bowls contain 1 bag (40g) of crisps. The bowl on the left are salt and vinegar, the bowl on the right are mixed root vegetable.⠀ ⠀ Although the difference in calories is pretty minuscule, you’d expect the vegetable crisps to be considerably less calories right? This is just another little reminder that often there’s not much difference between the product marketed as the ‘healthy alternative’ and the real thing. So go for the thing you actually WANT to eat ⠀ ⠀ Although there are many different aspects that describe ‘healthy’ (yes – it IS subjective), such as salt content, micro-nutrient value and how that food makes them feel, calories play a fundamental part in weight management. This post isn’t to say ‘TRACK EVERYTHANG, TRACK THAT DAMN CUCUMBER’, it’s more about looking at your diet within the context of a whole day – and eating the damn salt and vinegar crisps if that’s want you actually want.⠀ ⠀ I want this and all my comparison posts to give encourage freedom with your food choices, not restriction. When 80% of my diet within a day is full of adequate micros and macros, i will ALWAYS eat food I love purely for taste. Because life. Ygm. ⠀ ⠀ (All crisps are vegetable crisps )⠀ ⠀ Which side are you guys going for?⠀ ⠀ ⠀ *Crisps from Co-Op Irresistible range* – #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
8. Erdbeeren
Erdbeeren vs. getrocknete Erdbeeren
100 calories of Strawberries vs 100 calories of Strawberries ⠀ ⠀ The portion on the left weighs 300g and the portion on the right weighs 35g, however both amount to 100 calories.⠀ ⠀ I don’t about you guys but I love eating… like just eating. Anything. In general So whenever I’m trying to get a little bit leaner, I love low calorie/high volume snacks. They make me feel like I’m eating more – like picking a bowl of fresh strawberries as opposed to a snack bag of dried strawberries ⠀ ⠀ People often presume dried fruit has the same macro/micro nutrient value as fresh fruit and don’t really take the huge difference in volume into account. Being aware of these factors could really help improve your portion control when eating either of these type of foods – and get you to your goal quicker ⠀ ⠀ Don’t get me wrong; dried fruit is waaaay easier to eat when you’re on the go (ain’t nobody got time to whip out a punnet of strawberries lol). So they could be a good option if convenience is the priority. But when fatloss is the goal, 300g of fresh strawberries is likely to be more satiating.⠀ ⠀ Anyway I personally like my strawberries dowsed in gelatin with the label ‘Haribo’ on it.⠀ ⠀ #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
9. Kleine Snacks
Eine Handvoll Mandeln vs. Eine Handvoll Fruchtpastillen
A handful of Almonds vs. A packet of Fruit Pastels ⠀ ⠀ Both snacks have the same calories. Which one would you pick?⠀ ⠀ Occasionally I’m the left hand, but mostly I’m the right hand. (I know, shocking. A person who considers themselves into health and fitness eats sweets – and is openly talking about it on social media.) ⠀ ⠀ You see, although I’m fully aware that a handful of almonds contains lots of wonderful nutrients that would keep me fuller for longer, some days (no matter whether I’m looking to gain, maintain or lose weight) I’ll choose to eat sweets or a chocolate bar as a snack ⠀ ⠀ Why? Because when the majority of my diet has consisted of well-balanced food that’s full of micronutrients, I have no issue eating something thats less so just because I love the taste of it. This is just a personal choice. Cutting out things I love isn’t realistic for me so I always squeeze something sweet into my days (all whilst still sticking to my calorie/macro/micro targets.)⠀ ⠀ Many would choose the almonds for the nutritional value or the flavour – which is totally fine. Many would choose the almonds because even though they’d prefer Fruit Pastels, almonds would make them feel more ‘on track’ mentally – which again, is totally fine ⠀ ⠀ I’m not glorifying sweets, or almonds for that matter. I’m glorifying knowing what’s in the food you’re eating, and make educated decisions based on your own values. And I value food that’s good for my body and good for my soul.⠀ ⠀ ‘Healthy’ to me is exactly what I make it. And Fruit Pastels (in moderation) make me happy which I believe contributes largely to my overall health ⠀ ⠀ #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
10. Obst
Obst mit Joghurt vs. Obst mit Joghurt (nur andere Obstsorten)
Fruit and yoghurt vs. Fruit and yoghurt ⠀ ⠀ Both of these bowls have 150g of greek yoghurt. Both of these bowls have 150g of fruit. However the difference in calories is approximately 300 calories.⠀ ⠀ I’m not saying the left bowl is any better the right bowl as both are full of wonderful micro-packed foods . I just wanted to show you guys how small changes to ingredients can change the caloric total ⠀ ⠀ This doesn’t mean you need to weigh and track every last strawberry (lol). It just means if your goal is fat-loss, being a little bit more mindful of the calories in what you’re eating will really help when making food choices ⠀ I firmly believe you should never cut anything out your diet you don’t want to. But I also know first hand how easy it to unknowingly remove a calorie deficit by eating something labelled as a ‘health food’ (Those coconut pieces came from a small grab and go ‘snack pot’ but were 400 kcals )⠀ ⠀ Please note this post is not bashing fruit . This is purely from a fat-loss perspective and I’m fully aware of the lovely health benefits of ALL of the ingredients above (before ya’ll start throwing vitamins and minerals at me) ⠀ ⠀ I want to highlight some small tweaks which could help those looking to lose fat with simple swaps ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Left bowl:⠀ – 150g Fage 0% Greek Yoghurt (78 kcal)⠀ – 50g Strawberries (16 kcal)⠀ – 50g Melon (15 kcal)⠀ – 50g Pineapple (25 kcal)⠀ ⠀ Right bowl:⠀ – 150g Fage Greek Yoghurt (142 kcal)⠀ – 50g Banana (45 kcal)⠀ – 50g Passionfruit (49 kcal)⠀ – 50g Coconut (196 kcal)⠀ ⠀ #theFFF #theFFFeed @thefffeed
